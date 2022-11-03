Adult Learning Cooperative offers High School Equivalency Diploma Program

The three-day Boot-Camp is back!

The Adult Learning Cooperative (ALC) is changing the lives of many Northwest Indiana residents through its High School Equivalency Diploma (HSE) program. This opportunity is available to anyone who is interested in obtaining their high school diploma, regardless of age or educational background.

“There are all types of reasons that people may not obtain their diploma the first time around,” said Denise Dillard of the WDS Group, Inc. “The good news is that it doesn’t matter. We are focused on ensuring that every participant successfully completes the course work to earn their diploma.”

Enrollees are required to take the TABE Assessment to determine where they are academically. If the score is acceptable by program standards, then course work for the GED program begins.

Completion of the program may take anywhere from 2 to 3 months depending on attendance, completion of assignments and a passing score on the Practice Hi-SET Exam.

The HSE Bootcamp is an opportunity for program participants to escalate the process of earning a diploma. The next bootcamp takes Thursday, November 3, 2022 – Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gary Area Career Center, 1800 E. 35th Avenue.

Interested students must come in prior to the Bootcamp to take the TABE Assessment to determine eligibility. The program and testing are free to all participants.

For more information about the High School Equivalency Diploma Program, please call 219-881-5468 or visit the website for more information at https://alc.wdsgroup.org/.