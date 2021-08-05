Adult Learning Cooperative Awards Diplomas to First Graduating Class

The pandemic has created all types of educational roadblocks for students nationwide. However, a group of eight adults in Gary, Indiana did not give up and successfully completed all requirements to receive their diplomas in a graduation ceremony hosted by the Adult Learning Cooperative in partnership with the Gary Community School Corporation and the Gary Area Career Center.

Joined by family members and community supporters, four of the eight graduates participated in the program dressed in their caps and gowns. Words of encouragement were delivered by Kimberley Bradley, Chief Academic Officer of the Gary Community School Corporation and David Waxton, Executive Board Member and Vice President of Workforce Development Services, Inc.

“Each graduate has a testimony of the challenges that prevented them from graduation once before,” said ALC Program Director Denise Dillard. “This time, with the help of an amazing support system, all coursework has been completed and tests passed. We are ready to celebrate their major accomplishment and elevate them to the next levels of higher education and career connection.”

The Adult Learning Cooperative program offers coursework, mentoring and career counseling for adults in search of their high school diploma. Since November, the participants have been attending the classes in person at the Gary Area Career Center.

The graduates range in ages from mid 20s to mid 30s with goals of continuing their education and career paths. Ivy Tech Community College has committed to offering the graduates free courses and books for the next two years as incentive to continue on the path of education.

The Adult Learning Cooperative is now enrolling students for the next co-hort. For more information, call 844-542-6700 or visit alc.wdsgroup.org.