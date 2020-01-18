The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Professional Regulation, Cannabis Control Section has approved 26 businesses as “Responsible Vendors” authorized to provide mandatory health and safety training to cannabis dispensary agents often referred to as “budtenders.” (IDFPR, 2019) ACC of Illinois is one of the approved minority owned training vendors.

ACC of Illinois will hold a dispensary agent hiring and training event for all candidates who are interested in working within the cannabis retail industry. This event will take place:

Saturday, January 18th

12PM – 4PM

Hyatt House Chicago/Evanston

1515 Chicago Ave

Evanston, IL 60201

ACC of Illinois is dedicated to training dispensary owners and associates on best practices according to the law while supporting the growth of their businesses as the industry takes off. With five years of cannabis consulting experience for companies doing business in Nevada, Denver, and California, Victoria is excited to bring it all back to her home state of Illinois. She is the co-author of the ACC of Illinois training manual, which breaks down the 610-page HB1438 law in a comprehensive way for everyone to understand. Victoria is dedicated to seeing the marginalized and disenfranchised succeed in an industry that criminalized them prior to the passing of the law. Victoria is also a certified CPR/ First Aid instructor and will provide lifesaving training to clients. ACC of Illinois is approved by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations to provide Dispensary Agent Training certification for all cannabis industry employees.

Contact: Victoria Williams, ACC of Illinois Phone: 630-923-9001 Email: accofillinois@gmail.com