Abilities advocate Vanessa Harris receives Leaders for a New Chicago award

Photo caption: Vanessa A. Harris

Strategy for Access announced today that its founder and CEO, Vanessa A. Harris, PE, was named to the 2023 Leaders for a New Chicago cohort by the Field Foundation of Illinois and The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The award recognizes Harris’s role as one of Chicago’s transformational leaders for her work developing films that empower and inform people with disabilities.

“This award is a tremendous honor and it is a testament to the important work we are doing to engage the disability community,” said Harris. “As someone who personally understands the problems people with disabilities face on a daily basis, I am on a mission to reach a wide and diverse audience with our stories.”