Mask Giveaway and 2020 Census info for 63rd & Dan Ryan “L” Riders only–Monday, April 27 at 7:30 AM

Be Counted! Englewood!

Are You Taking the “L” on Monday, April 27th at

63rd & The Dan Ryan around 7:30 a.m.?

………..Do You Need A Mask?

Cook County 2020 Census Info & Mask Give-a-Away!

 (Distributed Only to Individuals Riding 63rd & Dan Ryan “L”
while supplies last)

Meet Us Monday, April 27. 2020 at the Dan Ryan “L” Station at 7:30 a.m.

Meet “The Mayor of 79th Street”

J. Minor Allen at the Dan Ryan 63rd Street “L” 

and Get Census 2020 Information & a “FREE” Mask if you don’t have one!

(LIMITED)

STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19!

Question?

Contact J. Minor Allen, National Black Wall Street-Chicago
(312) 834-9758
 
NEXT WEEK!
Chicago’s Austin Community!
Join Us!

