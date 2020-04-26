Mask Giveaway and 2020 Census info for 63rd & Dan Ryan “L” Riders only–Monday, April 27 at 7:30 AM

Be Counted! Englewood!
Are You Taking the “L” on Monday, April 27th at
63rd & The Dan Ryan around 7:30 a.m.?
………..Do You Need A Mask?
Cook County 2020 Census Info & Mask Give-a-Away!
(Distributed Only to Individuals Riding 63rd & Dan Ryan “L”
while supplies last)
Meet Us Monday, April 27. 2020 at the Dan Ryan “L” Station at 7:30 a.m.
Meet “The Mayor of 79th Street”
J. Minor Allen at the Dan Ryan 63rd Street “L”
and Get Census 2020 Information & a “FREE” Mask if you don’t have one!
(LIMITED)
STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19!
Question?
Contact J. Minor Allen, National Black Wall Street-Chicago
(312) 834-9758
NEXT WEEK!
Chicago’s Austin Community!
Join Us!
