$350,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in South Chicago!

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Chicago, you may want to check it right away! A convenience store in Chicago sold a $350,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for the Thursday, April 30, evening drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Longwood Foods, 1106 S. Longwood Drive in Chicago, and matched all five numbers – 07 – 16 – 17 – 40 – 42 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $3,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they call 1-800-252-1775. Guidelines for mailing in claims are available on the Illinois Lottery’s website in the Winning section of the page. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

More than 17,300 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $1000, were won this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $390,600, in this drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.