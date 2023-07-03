28th Annual Black Women’s Expo to feature famed life coach Iyanla Vanzant August 5th

Photo caption: Iyanla Vanzant

Over the weekend, Black Women’s Expo founder and executive producer Merry Green took to Facebook and Instagram to announce the appearance of famed life coach Iyanla Vanzant at the 28th Annual Black Women’s Expo (BWe NEXT). The show takes place August 4 – 6, 2023 at McCormick Place with Vanzant gracing the main stage Saturday, August 5th.

According to her official bio, “Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant, author and internationally renowned speaker in the fields of personal development and spiritual empowerment, is best known for her riveting work as the host of Iyanla Fix My Life on the OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Oprah herself has called Iyanla, ‘the most powerful spiritual healer, fixer, teacher, on the planet.’”

“When I received word that our invitation to Ms. Vanzant had been accepted, I could hardly contain my composure,” said Green. “We have been trying to book her over the years, and it has finally come to pass. I am already excited for every individual who plans to come hear her presentation.”

Festivities surrounding BWe NEXT will kick off with an invitation-only “Phenomenal Woman” Awards reception on Thursday, August 3, 2023 (location TBA). As customary, a group of women hailing from Chicago and surrounding areas will be saluted for their career accomplishments and contributions to the communities they serve.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Friday, August 4th at 9:30 a.m. and will feature brief remarks by several city officials, dignitaries and sponsors.

“Once the doors open, attendees can expect three days of Black Girl Magic,” added Green.

More than 400 exhibitors will be on the main floor showcasing products and services. Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Tickets to BWe NEXT will be available for half price at all Chicagoland Walgreens stores starting July 10th.

To secure a booth, become a sponsor and for regular updates on seminars, performances and other event details, visit www.BWeNEXT.com.