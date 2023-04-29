2023 GARY CRUSADER POLITICAL ENDORSEMENTS

Eddie Melton will provide leadership Gary needs

The quest for a better Gary continues, as several who have been entrusted with the task of providing leadership along the way have often failed to do so.

Once again voters are being asked to put their trust in one of two individuals seeking the office of mayor, the incumbent Jerome Prince, and his challenger Senator Eddie Melton.

Mayor Prince asks voters to re-imagine Gary. During his tenure, however, residents never envisioned part of the re-imagining would include the closing of the Genesis Convention Center after a botched attempt under Prince’s administration to sell the facility.

While in office Prince also oversaw the closing of the Gleason Golf Course and the continuation of nonexistent city services, leaving city streets dotted with potholes, and nonfunctioning traffic lights at major intersections throughout the city. Many neighborhoods experienced nonworking street lights. Neighborhoods where the streetlights ceased functioning created breeding grounds for crime.

A veteran of Indiana politics, Melton’s campaign recognizes the need to focus on the immediate needs of the city. His slogan calls for no opportunity to be wasted in improving the betterment of the city. He sees the need to utilize every bit of capital, human and otherwise, in the pursuit of a better city. He has the capability to lead a successful effort to recreate the city Gary can be, a thriving hub of economic activity and strong and vibrant neighborhoods.

Throughout his career in the public and political arena, Melton has shown servant leadership as a social worker and mentor to those at risk. In the Indiana State Senate, he has authored legislation that benefits the Gary community. Through his efforts Gary was able to change to land-based gaming and thus increase revenue the city receives from the casino.

Melton has also offered an infrastructure plan that addresses repairing the city’s decaying infrastructure. His approach to public safety is proactive and calls for program initiatives that bridge the gap between citizens and first responders.

Public sentiment favors Melton as mayor. The consensus among the citizens of Gary is the city will have a leader who will bring about the much-needed change. We recommend Eddie Melton for mayor.

William Godwin

Councilman-at-large William Godwin as the representative for the First District provided strong leadership and representation for residents of the District. As president of the Gary Common Council, he led the body with a sharp focus on the needs of the nonstudents. Godwin has been an advocate of the city’s police and fire personnel, along with supporting the rights of municipal employees. As councilman-at-large, Godwin brings the same level of commitment to the job he did while representing the First District. We recommend William Godwin for Councilman-at-Large.

Ron Brewer

Ron Brewer epitomizes what it means to be a public servant. Prior to becoming a member of the City Council, he was involved in several projects to better the community. As a member of the Council, he has chaired the city’s cleanup committee and the public safety committee. We recommend voters re-elect Ron Brewer Councilman-at-Large.

Mark Spencer

Anyone acquainted with the West Side Theatre Guild is also acquainted with Mark Spencer and the fantastic work he’s done as the head of the Guild. Spencer is making his foray into politics as a candidate for Councilman-at-Large. If elected, we believe he will bring the same level of dedication to the Council he brought to the West Side Theatre Guild. We recommend Mark Spencer for Councilman-at-Large.

First District –Lori Latham

Latham is a veteran activist and an avid environmentalist; the residents will find they have someone who will be a tireless advocate for the District. Latham deserves your support for First District Council.

Second District – Bernice Clark

Clark will make updating the technology for public safety personnel a priority, and will work with the city to create an industrial park for business development. We recommend Bernice Clark.

Third District

Mary Brown has served the Third District and continues to serve her constituents. As chair of the Council finance community, Brown has worked to keep her constituents informed through regular community meetings. She would like community policing to return to the District, along with increasing housing in the District.

Ron Matlock is also running for Third District Councilman and pledges to bring unity to the Council if elected. The Crusader will let the voters decide because both candidates are qualified.

Fourth District – Tai Adkins

As vice president of the City Council Adkins has worked beside Godwin, championing projects for the betterment of the city. We recommend Tai Adkins be re-elected.

Fifth District – Linda Barnes-Caldwell

As the Council representative with all or parts of the mid-town area and sections of Glen Park, Barnes-Caldwell has been a strong advocate for the development of those areas. We recommend Linda Barnes-Caldwell.

Sixth District – Dwight Williams

Williams would like to see more housing in the District and is working to create economic development along the Broadway corridor of Glen Park. We recommend Dwight Williams.