2022 Alzheimer’s Association ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

Tinley Park Area Residents Set to Raise Awareness and Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research
WHAT: On Saturday, October 1, Tinley Park area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk.
WHEN: Saturday, October 1
9:30 a.m.Opening ceremony
10:00 a.m.Walk begins
WHERE: 80th Avenue Metra Station, 18001 S. 80th Ave. Tinley Park