2022 Alzheimer’s Association ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

Tinley Park Area Residents Set to Raise Awareness and Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

WHAT: On Saturday, October 1, Tinley Park area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk.

WHEN: Saturday, October 1

9:30 a.m.Opening ceremony

10:00 a.m.Walk begins

WHERE: 80th Avenue Metra Station, 18001 S. 80th Ave. Tinley Park