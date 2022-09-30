Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
2022 Alzheimer’s Association ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

Tinley Park Area Residents Set to Raise Awareness and Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

WHAT:           On Saturday, October 1, Tinley Park area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk.

WHEN:           Saturday, October 1

9:30 a.m.Opening ceremony

10:00 a.m.Walk begins

WHERE:         80th Avenue Metra Station, 18001 S. 80th Ave. Tinley Park

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
