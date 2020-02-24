2020 Youth of the Year candidates announced

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently announced its 2020 Youth of the Year candidates and will celebrate their extraordinary achievements at the Youth of the Year Reception on February 27. Since 1947, Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier character and leadership program for Club members ages 14-18. Each year, youth from Boys & Girls Clubs across the country participate in local, state and regional competitions before one national Youth of the Year is named. The program is a forum for young people to demonstrate their talents and achievements and share their academic and career goals.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s 2020 Youth of the Year candidates are: Phoebe Ruiz, Cedar Lake Club; JadenCole Nolasco, Duneland Club; Andriana Cobb, East Chicago Club; Jamarion Evans, Hammond Club; Marcus Steele, John Will Anderson Gary Club; Kaymon Armour, Lake Station Club; Azariah Avery, Merrillville Club; Caiden Schultz, Portage Club; Michael Sarault, South Haven Club; Allison Thatcher, Valparaiso Club.

Candidates undergo an extensive application process that takes into account their academic success, community service, and life goals. All candidates are required to prepare speeches and are interviewed by local judges. Judging took place on February 5 with Jacki Stuzman, Randy Hall, and Pam Simms volunteering on the selection committee.

“Our Youth of the Year participants are outstanding young men and women who embody the values that are central to Boys & Girls Clubs,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s president and CEO Ryan Smiley stated. “They are leaders within their Clubs, and their commitment to community service and academic excellence really sets them apart. We are so proud of all their hard work and dedication.”

The organization’s Youth of the Year candidate will then move on to a state competition held in Indianapolis in March. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana will announce its 2020 Youth of the Year during a reception sponsored by Wildermuth Foundation at Duneland Falls Banquet Center on February 27 at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Contact Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s director of marketing Stephanie Hamilton at shamilton@bgcgreaternwi.org or (219) 764-2582 ext. 235 with questions.

