100 Black Men of Chicago to present Health & Wellness Expo August 26th

100 Black Men of Chicago will once again host the 6th Annual Health & Wellness Expo Saturday, August 26th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Chicago State University – Academic Library, 9501 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

“Health and Wellness is a vital component of a thriving community,” said Charles Walton, Executive Director of 100 Black Men. “The objective of the 100BMC Health & Wellness Expo is to raise the awareness levels concerning healthcare issues in the African American community, especially among men.”

Themed “Healthy Families for Strong Communities,” the event itinerary will consist of tracks for both youth and adults. Youth topics include the importance of mentorship, coping with PTSD and violence and “Stop the Bleed” education and demonstration. Adult topics will cover chronic disease prevention, mental health awareness and State of Black Health in Cook County.

NBC 5 Chicago personality Art Norman will serve as emcee, and Dr. Ansel T. Johnson, O.D., will serve as a featured speaker.

To ensure the expo’s success, 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. is partnering with various organizations and health institutions to promote a variety of health and wellness issues such as health screenings, drug and HIV/AIDS prevention, teen pregnancy prevention, Diabetes and Prostate Cancer awareness. Other targeted health issues include physical exercise, nutrition, and childhood obesity, which are all significant factors in the overall health and wellness of families and communities.

The goals of the Health & Wellness Expo are as follows:

Increase the health knowledge and awareness of a minimum of 300 attendees.

Increase the knowledge of health care careers within a minimum of 100 high school youth.

Register at least 50 new blood donors.

Any participant who donates blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered into a drawing to win 1 of 5 $5,000 prepaid gift cards. To register for the expo and blood drive, visit www.100bmc.org.