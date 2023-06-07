$1 million payday for Illinois iLottery player

An Illinois iLottery player woke up this morning a newly-minted millionaire. The lucky online player just won $1 million on Mega Millions.

The winner matched all five numbers, 6-12-23-29-57, to score the $1 million prize in last night’s Mega Millions drawing.

This is now the fourth Illinois Lottery player this year to snag a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions.

In total, more than 20,000 winning tickets were sold in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday night, June 9 at 10 p.m (CT). The jackpot, up for grabs, is an estimated $240 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Visit Illinoislottery.com for more information.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.