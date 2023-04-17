$1 Million Lotto win in Oak Forest

If you purchased a Lotto ticket in Oak Forest last night, you could be heading into the weekend a million dollars richer.

One lucky Illinois Lottery player purchased the $1 million winning Lotto ticket at a BP gas station at 5548 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers, 25-27-28-36-38-44, in the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Thursday, April 13.

“We’ve been waiting to get a big lottery winner at this location,” said Joby Joseph, who is the manager of the BP in Oak Forest and two other stores. “We’ve gotten winners at the other two locations, although none quite this big – it’s very exciting.”

For selling the winning ticket, BP will receive a bonus of $10,000, which is one percent of the prize amount. Joseph says he plans to put the money towards the store.

This is the second Lotto millionaire in Illinois this month. All told, for the April 13 Lotto drawing, more than 60,000 winning tickets were sold, netting players over $1.2 million in prizes.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, and the current jackpot is $13.5 million for tomorrow night’s draw, Saturday, April 15.

For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.