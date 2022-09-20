$1 Million dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Chicago

It was a great day for a lucky Illinois Lottery player who won the $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on September 9, 2022.
The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W 87th St. in Chicago, and matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing: 7-14-19-29-38.
While the winner has yet to come forward and claim their prize, the retailer who sold the winning ticket is also a winner.
For selling the winning ticket, the retailer received a $10,000 bonus, one percent of the prize amount.
Lucky Mart is the one of the top-selling lottery retailers in the State of Illinois, and has been serving not only Chicago but the surrounding Beverly and Evergreen Park neighborhoods for over 30 years.
“Our customers always come first, so we really hope the Lucky Day Lotto winner is a regular customer,” said Lucky Mart owner Abed Ayesh.
Ayesh is excited to continue the tradition of being a “lucky” spot for his customers, and recently remodeled the location to make it more player-friendly by adding additional tables and seating.
“My goal was to create an inviting space where our customers can come in and purchase tickets,” said Ayesh.
Supporting Lucky Mart and its loyal customers is a team of dedicated employees, some of whom have been a part of the Lucky Mart family for 20+ years. When asked what he plans to do with his bonus from the winning ticket, without hesitation, Ayesh said, “I’m going to take care of these guys,” motioning to his employees.
More than 33,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.
Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.