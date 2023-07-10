$1.174 billion up for grabs with Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lotto

If you’re looking to strike it rich – the Illinois Lottery has a few life-changing jackpots up for grabs tonight and tomorrow, with a combined prize total of $1.174 million.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has ballooned to an eye-watering $675 million – the ninth largest in the game’s history, while the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to a mouth-watering $480 million for tomorrow night’s drawing – the second largest jackpot of 2023.

Also for tonight’s draw, the Lotto jackpot is now at a whopping $19.1 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

On Saturday, a lucky Illinois Lottery player became a newly-minted millionaire after matching all five Powerball numbers to win $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at Fas Mart, located at 15766 Manchester Rd. in South Beloit, IL. The winning numbers in the Saturday, July 8 draw were: 7-23-24-32-43.

So far this year, six Illinoisans have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions or Powerball games.

Anyone could be next – all you need is a ticket to dream! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, July 10, and the Mega Millions drawing is tomorrow night, July 11 at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the current jackpot is at $19.1 million for the next drawing tonight, Monday, July10.

###

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.