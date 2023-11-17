ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo opens today!

What: Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual ZooLights Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ returns for its 29th year today. This much-anticipated holiday celebration will delight guests of all ages with exciting new light displays, as well as returning favorites, plus other festive experiences throughout the zoo.

This year’s ZooLights features new and modern LED light displays with interactive elements and a new garden-themed light show. Also new this year are festive photo ops for guests throughout the zoo. Pepper Family Wildlife Center will transform into the North Pole, hosting visits with Santa alongside the zoo’s holiday tree and festive décor.

Holiday-themed snacks and beverages will also be available at Landmark Café, the pop-up bar Snowy’s Spirits & S’more, and at stations throughout the zoo.

Ticket sales from ZooLights directly support the zoo’s world-class animal care, global conservation efforts, and innovative learning programs. Events like this also help keep the zoo free to the public 365 days a year.

When: ZooLights begins at 4:30 nightly. ZooLights opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 and closes after Jan.7, 2024. ZooLights will not be open Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N Cannon Drive, Chicago, IL

Cost: General admission ZooLights tickets are $7 per person. Tickets on Fridays, Saturdays, Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22), and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) are $10 per person. As part of the zoo’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, general admission is FREE on Mondays. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.lpzoo.org and are expected to sell out most nights. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

