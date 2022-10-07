YWCA of NWI to Host Circle Of Friends Gala October 8 at Hard Rock Casino

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the YWCA of NWI will host its annual Circle Of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, located at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary, IN. The event will start promptly at 6 p.m. Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’ will serve as celebrity event hosts.

“Samantha and Sam Chatman hosted our 100th Mask-Querade Gala in 2020 virtually due to COVID-19,” said YWCA of NWI Executive Director Caren Jones. “We are so excited that we get to see them live and in-person this year. This will be an event you don’t want to miss.”

The evening will be filled with inspirational testimonials, music, raffles, and more. DJ Sam Chatman will play music from each decade to compliment the highlights of YWCA of NWI moments over the years. Live entertainment will be provided by songstress extraordinaire Joan Collaso.

Hard Rock Casino was among the first to sign on as a sponsor of this highly-anticipated event.

“The support has been phenomenal, and we thank the supporters and sponsors who have already stepped up to make a difference,” added Jones. “A gift to the YWCA means sustaining essential programs in our community while giving residents of all ages a place to go, grow and thrive.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available that include a variety of giving levels. Be sure to follow the YWCA of NWI on Facebook for regular updates. For more information about sponsorship opportunities and to advertise in the Virtual Gala Ad Book, call 219-881-9922, or visit www.ywcanwi.org.