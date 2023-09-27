YWCA of NWI to host Circle of Friends Gala October 12 at Hard Rock Casino

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, the YWCA of NWI will host its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary, IN. The event will start promptly at 6 p.m. Hosea Sanders of ABC 7 Chicago will serve as the celebrity host.

“Not only will this event provide an opportunity to bring this community together for an important cause, but the funds we raise together will ensure we can continue to support the critical and relevant work we are doing to improve lives,” said YWCA of NWI Executive Director Caren Jones.

For more than a century, the YWCA of Northwest Indiana has been dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting equality for all. The YWCA of NWI provides a safe and clean environment in Gary’s urban core and is host to an array of health, education, social, and recreation programs. The YWCA brings the community together with healthy, enriching activities for the mind, body, and spirit. The funds raised for the Circle of Friends Gala will support improvements to the facility, which is more than 25 years old.

Hard Rock Casino was among the first to sign on as a sponsor of this highly-anticipated event.

Organizers will also honor several individuals who have shown extraordinary support to the YWCA of NWI. The award recipients are as follows:

The Circle of Friends awardees:

Valerie Allen Broadnax, Guy and Allen Funeral Director

Carmelita V. Perry, Guy and Allen Funeral Director

Kimberly K. Robinson, Calumet Township Trustee

Eric Pack, Director of Facilities, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Longevity Award:

George Thompson, Aquatics Director (23 years of service)

“The support has been phenomenal, and we thank the supporters and sponsors who have already stepped up to make a difference,” added Jones. “A gift to the YWCA means sustaining essential programs in our community while giving residents of all ages a place to go, grow, and thrive.”

Tickets to the Circle of Friends Gala are available for purchase as well a variety of sponsorship opportunities which can be found at https://circleoffriendsgala.swell.gives/.

For regular updates and information, follow the YWCA of NWI on Facebook. For more information about advertising in the Virtual Gala Ad Book, call 219-881-9922, or visit www.ywcanwi.org.