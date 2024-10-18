YWCA of NWI to host Circle of Friends Gala – Oct. 24 at Hard Rock Casino

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, the YWCA of NWI will host its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary, IN. The event will start promptly at 6 p.m. Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago will serve as the celebrity host.

“The Circle of Friends Gala is the premiere occasion that the community always looks forward to,” said YWCA of NWI Executive Director Caren Jones. “It’s a chance for us to celebrate the mission of the YWCA and raise funds that ensure programming and initiatives are in place for the communities we serve.”

The organization is the only YWCA in Northwest Indiana.

For more than a century, the YWCA of Northwest Indiana has been dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting equality for all. The YWCA of NWI provides a safe and clean environment in Gary’s urban core and is host to an array of health, education, social, and recreation programs. The YWCA brings the community together with healthy, enriching activities for the mind, body, and spirit.

The funds raised for the Circle of Friends Gala will support programming and improvements to the facility, which is more than 25 years old. Hard Rock Casino is a dedicated, repeat sponsor of this highly anticipated event. Attendees will enjoy dinner, dancing, raffles, live music and networking. Music will be provided by DJ N 4 Red.

Organizers will also honor several individuals who have shown extraordinary support to the YWCA of NWI. The award recipients are as follows:

• Chareice White, CEO of ECIER Foundation

• Era Twyman, former Executive Director of the Gary Literacy Coalition

• Ida Gillis, former Director of Affirmative Action at Indiana University Northwest

• Curtis Whittaker, CEO of Whittaker & Company, PLLC

In addition, organizers will present the inaugural Earline Rogers Trailblazer Award in honor of the late former state senator and YWCA board member emerita, Earline Rogers. This prestigious award will be presented to Cynthia Powers, former YWCA board president and a dedicated community stalwart.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the supporters and sponsors who have already stepped up to make a difference,” added Jones. “A gift to the YWCA means sustaining essential programs in our community while giving residents of all ages a place to go, grow, and thrive.”

New this year is a generous matching grant from the Legacy Foundation Inc. Every dollar donated will be matched, effectively doubling the impact.

Donations will help improve the lives of working parents and provide a safe haven for children. Funded programs include YWCA Learn to Swim, After School/Summer Camp Enrichment, Living Healthy Senior Program (Meals on Wheels), Water Aerobic Classes and Digital & Financial Literacy Classes.

Tickets to the Circle of Friends Gala are available for purchase, as well as a variety of sponsorship opportunities, which can be found at www.ywcanwi.org.

For regular updates and information, follow the YWCA of NWI on Facebook. For more information about advertising in the Virtual Gala Ad Book, call 219-881-9922 or visit www.ywcanwi.org.