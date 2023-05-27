YWCA of NWI Summer Camp Program returns with newly added Culinary Kids component

Photo caption: CAREN JONES OF the YWCA of NWI (left) and Chef Faith Nicole (right) are being interviewed about

summer camp by Chelsea Whittington, CEO of C WHITT PR.

The YWCA of Northwest Indiana has announced the return of its Summer Camp Program for youth ages 5 – 14. In addition to the traditional activities like basketball, field trips, digital literacy and arts & crafts, a new cooking component will be introduced. Through “Culinary Kids with Chef Faith Nicole” participants will learn cooking and baking skills in a fun, hands-on environment.

Summer camp starts June 5th and runs until August 4th from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the YWCA of NWI, which is located at 150 W. 15th Avenue in Gary.

“We wanted to add more fun and engagement for our children, while providing them with real life skills,” said Executive Director Caren Jones. “I am excited for our campers and expect them to take what they learn at the YWCA this summer and share with their family and friends.”

Culinary Instructor Faith Nicole forged her love of writing and cooking by producing a series of coloring books that contain recipes.

“I love cooking, writing and I kids, so I came up with Cooking with Chef Faith coloring book,’’ said Chef Faith Nicole. “I’m all about fun and education, so I will be teaching and mentoring the campers.”

The YWCA of NWI features an industrial kitchen that will serve as the backdrop for the campers to learn how to measure and mix ingredients and properly use kitchen tools and equipment safely. The YWCA has also incorporated lessons on nutrition and healthy eating habits, ensuring that children not only learn how to make delicious meals but understand the importance of making healthy choices. Each child will receive one cookbook at no cost, and parents will be encouraged to purchase others online at Amazon.com, so that they can recreate their favorite recipes at home.

The cost of summer camp is $95 per week. Options are also available to pay for certain days and/or field trips only. Jones anticipates that repairs to the pool will be complete by mid-July so that swim lessons can be added to the curriculum.

To enroll your camper or for more information about the YWCA of NWI, call 219-881-9922 or visit www.ywcanwi.org.