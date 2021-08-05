fbpx
Thursday, August 5, 2021
YWCA of NWI Expands the Horizon of Area Girls with “Pamper me Pretty Party”

By Sharon Fountain
With school set to start in less than a week, the team at the YWCA of NWI wanted to make the final days of Youth Summer Camp memorable. One of the culminating activities included a “Pamper Me Pretty Party” for more than 40 girls ranging from age 6 to 14.

“Many of these young ladies had no idea what a ‘spa day’ was,” said YWCA of NWI Executive Director Caren Jones. “I wanted them to experience what it was like to be pampered and let them know how truly special they are.”

Upon arrival, each girl was outfitted with a spa robe, and for the next three hours, they enjoyed manicures, pedicures, facials, brunch and relaxation courtesy of YWCA female staff and volunteers. 

Each year, the YWCA of NWI Youth Summer Camp offers daily activities for youth ages 6-13. This year’s curriculum included swimming, digital literacy, basketball, games and weekly field trips.

“I am so pleased with the participation in our Summer Camp particularly with the challenges the pandemic caused,” said Jones. “We look forward to welcoming students back for our after school enrichment programs.”

For more information about the YWCA of NWI including membership and programs, call 219-881-9922 or visit www.ywcanwi.org. 


