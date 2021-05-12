YWCA of NWI announces summer programs

The YWCA of NWI has announced an exciting line-up of programs for members all ages including Youth Summer Camp, Line Dancing Classes, Power Tap Dance Class, Meals on Wheels and space rental for customized events.

“Now that COVID-19 vaccinations have begun, we have started to gradually introduce programming while following CDC guidelines,” said Caren Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA of NWI. “We have exciting plans for summer and want our entire community to join the fun.”

Youth Summer Camp for students ages 3 – 12 takes place June 1 – August 6. Participants will enjoy daily activities including swimming, basketball, computer classes, arts/crafts, games and field trips.

Line Dancing Class takes place every Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per class.

Senior Program featuring Meals on Wheels for Lunch takes place Monday – Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for seniors at no cost.

For more information about programming at the YWCA of NWI, call 219-881-9922. Please note that temperatures will be taken and masks must be worn to enter the facility.