YWCA of Northwest Indiana prepares to reopen June 15th

Programs to Gradually Relaunch including Summer Day Camp, Swimming, Line dancing and Seniors Programs

After more than two months of a shutdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the YWCA of Northwest Indiana, located at 150 W. 15th Avenue, is scheduled to reopen Monday, June 15. According to Executive Director Caren Jones, the relaunching of services will be gradual and phased in with precautions in place to keep members safe from the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We are so excited to be able to resume delivering services to our members,” said Jones. “The programs we provide are critical, and we have taken the necessary steps to create a safe and socially distanced environment.”

In addition to the opening of the fitness center, Summer Day Camp for youth begins June 15th, and the pool will be open for lap swimming only. Jazzercise classes as well as weekly Wednesday Line Dancing classes will also restart the week of the 15th. Childcare services, which are already operational, will continue for essential workers. Programs for senior citizens, including congregate Meals on Wheels will begin July 6th.

“We recognize that following CDC safety guidelines is of the utmost importance,” added Jones. “Our facility has been sanitized and continual cleaning will take place throughout our program areas. We are also taking temperatures of staff and members and requiring members to wear masks.”

For more information about the YWCA of Northwest Indiana and its programs, visit www.ywca.org or call (219) 881-9922.