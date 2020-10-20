YWCA Northwest Indiana celebrates 100th Anniversary with virtual Mask-Querade

The YWCA of NWI is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a virtual Mask-Querade Gala on Saturday, October 31 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend the online celebration, but donations are encouraged. A goal of $100,000 has been set, and funds will be used for building improvements and programming support.

With the theme “Y” 100 YWCA Years Matter, festivities will include live music, dancing, a silent auction, raffles and a stroll down memory lane to reflect on the history and memories of the YWCA of NWI. The gala will be co-hosted by media celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago.

“One-hundred years is a significant milestone, so there was no way that we were going to let the pandemic stop us from marking this amazing accomplishment,” said Caren Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA of NWI. “We made the necessary adjustments to ensure that this virtual event will be safe, engaging and fun for all who participate.”

The live broadcast will take place in the pavilion at the Majestic Star Casino in Gary where several YWCA of NWI staffers, board members and volunteers will facilitate the program. DJ Sam Chatman will play music from each decade to complement the highlights of YWCA of NWI moments in history. Members from the Y’s line dancing class will also perform.

In addition, the City of Gary will proclaim Friday, October 30 as “YWCA of NWI Day” in the city of Gary.

“The support has been phenomenal, and we thank the supporters, sponsors who have already stepped up to make a difference,” said Jones. “A gift to the YWCA means sustaining essential programs in our community while giving residents of all ages a place to go, grow and thrive.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available with a wide variety of giving levels, and the organization is accepting items for the silent auction. For information about sponsorship opportunities, call 219-881-9922, send an email to caren@ywcanwi.org or visit www.ywcanwi.org.

Follow the YWCA of NWI on Facebook for regular updates.