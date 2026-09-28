YWCA gala to honor Northwest Indiana leaders

The YWCA of Northwest Indiana will recognize seven community leaders for their service, leadership and advocacy during its 2026 Circle of Friends Gala on October 8, 2026, at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

The gala begins at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by ABC7 Chicago journalist Samantha Chatman. The annual event raises support for the YWCA while recognizing people whose work has strengthened families and communities throughout Northwest Indiana.

Kimberly Renee Ferrell

Caren Jones

“This year’s honorees represent the very best of Northwest Indiana, leaders whose service, advocacy, and vision embody the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and strengthening communities,” YWCA of Northwest Indiana board President Michelle Johnson said.

Boni Fine will receive the Circle of Vision Award, which recognizes leadership, strategic insight and a commitment to advancing equity and community well-being.

Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud will receive the Women Who Lead Award, recognizing leadership that inspires excellence, integrity and advocacy while creating opportunities for others.

Dr. Steven Simpson

Dr. Brenda Thompson will be presented the Safe Futures Award for work aimed at improving safety, stability and opportunities for women, children and families.

Dr. Steve Simpson will receive the Community Longevity Award, recognizing his longstanding involvement with the YWCA and efforts to expand opportunities for families throughout the region.

Kimberly Renee Ferrell will receive the Rising Torch Award, which recognizes an emerging leader whose early contributions demonstrate leadership and commitment to the YWCA’s mission.

Dr. Brenda Thompson

Daisy Purnell will receive the Circle of Friends Longevity Member Award for her years of support and commitment to the organization.

YWCA Executive Director Caren Jones will be honored with the Earline Smith Rogers Trailblazer Award, named for the late Indiana state senator. The award recognizes individuals who have opened doors, challenged barriers and worked to expand opportunities for future generations.

This year’s gala follows an unusually demanding period for the organization. After the severe August 11 storm caused widespread power outages and damage across Gary and Northwest Indiana, the YWCA became one of the community’s emergency resource hubs.

Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud

Working with the City of Gary and community partners, the organization provided food distribution, temporary shelter, shower facilities, charging stations and information connecting residents with additional resources.

“When our community found itself in the darkness, literally and figuratively, the YWCA of NWI answered the call without hesitation,” Jones said. “We became a safe haven for families who had nowhere else to turn. This gala is more than a celebration; it’s a lifeline that allows us to continue being the unwavering resource our community relies on in moments of crisis.”

The YWCA’s storm response adds another dimension to this year’s fundraiser, with proceeds helping the organization continue its programs and community services.

Boni Fine

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is returning as a lead sponsor of the gala.

Tickets, sponsorships and donations are available atcof26ywcanwi.swell.gives. Additional information about the YWCA of Northwest Indiana is available at ywcanwi.org or by calling 219-881-9922.