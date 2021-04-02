YouTube Originals and Vox Media Studios announce premiere date and special guests for the second season of “Retro Tech” starring Marques Brownlee

Featured guests include Bill Gates, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Michael Ian Black, Chris Gethard, Dulcé Sloan And YouTube Creators Gameranx, Austin Evans, Vsauce2, Schmoyoho, and more

“Retro Tech” Season Two premieres April 13 on Marques Brownlee’s Official YouTube Channel

WHAT: YouTube Originals announced the premiere date for season two of the Emmy-nominated series “Retro Tech” starring YouTube Creator Marques Brownlee (MKBHD, 13.8M Subscribers). Season two of the episodic series from Vox Media Studios explores the technological promises of the past with special appearances by Bill Gates, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and many more. Retro Tech Weeklaunches on April 13th. Episode one premieres on Marques Brownlee’s official YouTube Channel, with new episodes dropping daily as part of a week-long channel takeover. YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to view an additional episode exclusively on April 13th.

Futurists predicted that the tech of today would surround us with flying cars, robot maids, and teleportation. While some of these predictions are still sci-fi, others like mobile video calls, virtual reality, and even A.I. and quantum computers are quickly becoming a part of daily life. In season two, Brownlee will unravel these retro tech promises to see just how close we’ve come in 2021 and the direction revolutionary tech is headed next.

In each episode, Brownlee will be joined by prominent experts, celebrities and YouTube creators who will provide their professional knowledge and comedic takes on a range of subjects from teleportation and robotics to hyperconnectivity and smart homes. The impressive line-up of featured guests includes innovator and philanthropist Bill Gates; astrophysicist, planetary scientist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson; actors and comedians Michael Ian Black, Wyatt Cenac, Negin Farsad, Chris Gethard, and Dulcé Sloan; YouTube creators Jake Baldino (gameranx, 6.3M Subscribers), Kevin Lieber (Vsauce2, 4.3M Subscribers), Gali Russell (HyperChange, 152K Subscribers), Austin Evans (4.9M Subscribers), Michael Gregory (Schmoyoho, 3.3M Subscribers), and Sara Dietschy (762K Subscribers), among others.

“Retro Tech” is executive produced by Nick Budabin, Rachael Knudsen, Marty Moe and Chad Mumm for Vox Media Studios. Mark W. Olsen and Dana J. Olkkonen are co-executive producers for Vox Media Studios. The series is produced by Vox Media Studios and YouTube. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals, and Laurel Stier and Zoe Di Stefano, Development Executives for YouTube Originals, oversee the project for the global platform.

In the Emmy nominated first season, Marques examined a different nostalgic product—many of which he had never used—exploring the history, impact on society, and how each product defined pop culture and changed the world as we know it. Viewers can watch all episodes of season one here.