Your Brand, Your Body Seminar Returns May 1st

After the positive feedback shared by attendees, sponsors and participants, “Your Brand, Your Body” returns Saturday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA of NWI in Gary. Presented by title sponsor Community Advocates of Northern Indiana, this full-day workshop features courses that help business owners develop their brands taught by Chelsea Whittington of C WHITT PR and health and fitness courses taught by Tiffany Blakemore of Vitamin T Fitness.

The panel discussion, facilitated by Whittington, will focus on how to pitch your brand for media coverage and build an affordable advertising budget. Blakemore will discuss the maintenance of the mind, body and soul.

“Our panel is filled with heavy hitters from the media and advertising industries,” said Whittington.” I truly believe we sold out so quickly because of our phenomenal guests.”

Panelists include Dorothy Leavell, Publisher of the Chicago Crusader and Gary Crusader, Pam Oliver of NBC Chicago, Jana Bonds of Crawford Broadcasting and William T. Rogers, Advertising Consultant.

Attendees of the now sold out seminar will enjoy the above courses, breakfast, snacks and resources focused on brand building and health/fitness. Chef Pamela Staples Ward will also be back with another live cooking demonstration.

Each participant will receive handouts from the courses, a gift bag filled with goodies and chances to win awesome raffle prizes. A networking vendor fair will take place at the conclusion of the series where participants can network with fellow entrepreneurs while being introduced to their products and services. The entire community is invited to the vendor fair from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to shop and network! Photographer Geoff Black will be capturing the event and offering his head shot services during the vendor fair.

WGVE 88.7 FM is the media partner and will provide sounds and coverage during the vendor fair. Exercise demos include cardio fitness, cardio drumming, salsa dancing and line dancing.

Other sponsors include J’s Breakfast Club, Indiana Garza Fat Loss Camp, Urban League of NWI, Discover You, Charmed I’m Sure, and Popcorn World.

For more information, send an email to Chelsea Whittington at Chelsea@CWHITT.biz.