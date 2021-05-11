Your Brand, Your Body business owner seminar held in person

Organizers of the second installment of Your Brand, Your Body Seminar and Vendor Fair are calling it an “overwhelming success.” Held at the YWCA of NWI and presented by title sponsor Community Advocates of Northern Indiana (CANI) this half-day seminar featured courses that helped business owners develop their brands taught by Chelsea Whittington of C WHITT PR and health and fitness courses taught by Tiffany Blakemore of Vitamin T Fitness. Both entrepreneurs are natives of Gary.

“The support and turnout for our second event far outweighed what we expected,” said Whittington. “The sponsors, registrants and vendors just kept coming. I think they saw what we did in February and decided to join what we feel is a movement.”

The panel discussion, facilitated by Whittington, focused on how to pitch your brand for media coverage and build an affordable advertising budget. Blakemore discussed the maintenance of the mind, body and soul.

Panelists included Dorothy R. Leavell, Publisher of the Chicago Crusader and Gary Crusader, Pam Oliver of NBC 5 Chicago, Jana Bonds of Crawford Broadcasting and William T. Rogers, Advertising Consultant for the Chicago Reader.

Attendees of the sold out seminar enjoyed breakfast, snacks, and resources focused on brand building and health/fitness. Chef Pamela Staples Ward delivered a live cooking demonstration. Each participant also received handouts from the courses, a gift bag filled with goodies and won some awesome raffle prizes.

The networking vendor fair followed the seminar with more than 30 vendors. Attendees networked with entrepreneurs while being introduced to their products and services. There were a host of workout demos including line dancing by members of the YWCA of NWI, cardio by the Indiana Garza Fat Loss Camp, Salsa Dancing by Alyssa Davila of Candela and a spin session featuring Blakemore and Whittington.

“The energy was on ten the entire day,” said Blakemore. “It was bigger than we expected, and now we can’t wait to present the next event.”

WGVE 88.7 FM served as the media partner and provided music during the vendor fair.

Other sponsors included the YWCA of NWI, J’s Breakfast Club, Indiana Garza Fat Loss Camp, X-Fat Azz Fitness and Cycling Studio, the Urban League of NWI, Discover You, Charmed I’m Sure, and Popcorn World.

For more information about Your Brand, Your Body, contact Whittington at Chelsea@CWhitt.biz.