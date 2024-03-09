Young Voters Parade to the Polls® with Chicago Votes

Eligible voters at high schools and City Colleges around Chicago participate in early voting through Chicago Votes’ Parade to the Polls® programs.

Through March 18, 2024, eligible voters at 10 CPS high schools, 5 Noble schools, and Olive Harvey College will participate in Chicago Votes’ Parade to the Polls®. Parade to the Polls® is a youth-centered, civic celebration that ensures young Chicagoans have a fun, comfortable, first-time voting experience. Students participate in a brief civics education rally, before walking or being bussed to the nearest early voting location, accompanied by DJs, chant leaders, and fun signs.

Two of the parades also feature student-led candidate forums. On March 14th at Hancock High School, student voters will hear from US 4th district and IL 22nd district candidates. On March 15th, a multischool Student Power Forum, hosted in partnership with CTU, La Casa Norte, and Pizza to the Polls, will be held at CTU headquarters. The forum will include pre-activities like ballot review and poster making and a forum with US 7th district candidates. Students will have the opportunity to vote directly after the forums.

Organizers with Chicago Votes are excited to celebrate with students during this critical moment of their civic journey. Camille Williams, Get Out the Vote Manager at Chicago Votes, explains, “Parade to the Polls is a game changer in amplifying the voices and perspectives of young chicagoans. They allow young folks to express their desires and needs while actively participating in the election process ”

Early Voting – Primary Election – Parade to the Polls

March 7th from 10AM to 2 PM: Chicago Vocational School Parade to the Polls

Students will be bused from the school to the Olive Harvey College early polling place

11:00 AM: Pick Up from Chicago Vocational: 2100 E 87th St, Chicago, IL 60617

1:00 PM: Pick Up from Olive Harvey College: 10001 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60628

March 12th from 10AM to 4PM: Olive Harvey College Party at the Polls

Olive Harvey is an early polling location so students will vote on-site

March 14th from 8AM to 2PM: Hancock High School Candidate Forum & Parade to the Polls

Students will be bused to Clearing Library early polling place

11:00 AM: Pick Up from Hancock: 5437 W 64th Pl, Chicago, IL 60638

1:30 PM: Pick Up from Clearing Library: 6423 W 63rd Pl

March 15th from 11am -1pm : Lakeview High School Parade to the Polls

Students will walk from Lakeview High School to Well Park Fieldhouse early polling place

March 15th from 8AM to 2PM: Student Power Forum and Parade to the Polls (multischool event)

Students will walk from CTU Headquarters to Union Park Fieldhouse early polling place

March 18th from 10AM to 2PM: Kelvyn Park High School Parade to the Polls

Students will walk to the Kilbourn Park early polling place

Chicago Votes is a non-partisan, non-profit organization working at the intersection of activism, education, and politics in order to make democracy more inclusive, just, and accessible.