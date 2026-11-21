Funded by the Foundations of East Chicago, the 10-week Love of the Arts music program gives young students the opportunity to discover their talents, develop confidence and experience the power of music.

The sounds of violins, guitars, keyboards and drums filled the Boys & Girls Club in East Chicago as young musicians proudly took center stage to showcase their talents during a special concert attended by families, instructors and community supporters.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of children ages 8 to 13 who participated in a 10-week music education program designed to introduce students to musical instruments, encourage creativity and provide opportunities they might not otherwise experience.

The program was funded by the Foundations of East Chicago, whose financial support made it possible for young students to receive music instruction and participate in an educational experience that encouraged artistic expression and personal growth.

For many of the young performers, the concert represented more than a musical presentation. It was an opportunity to demonstrate their progress, celebrate their achievements and make their families proud.

Love of the Arts Inspires Young Musicians

The music classes were offered through Love of the Arts, with two dedicated instructors sharing their musical knowledge and passion with local youth.

Ashley Barajas taught violin and drums, while Manuel Corazzari, provided instruction in guitar and piano.

Throughout the 10-week program, the instructors worked with students to introduce them to the fundamentals of music, develop their musical abilities and encourage them to explore their creativity.

The program’s success reflected the collaboration between Love of the Arts, the Boys & Girls Club and the Foundations of East Chicago, demonstrating the importance of community partnerships in providing educational opportunities for young people.

Barajas emphasized the value of offering music instruction to children who may not have access to similar programs through their schools.

“Some kids don’t have that opportunity to learn it at school,” she explained. “So they get to learn it at the Boys & Girls Club, where they find their passion in either singing, dancing or playing an instrument.”

She also noted the importance of arts education in communities such as East Chicago, Gary and Hammond, where opportunities and resources for young people can sometimes be limited.

By introducing children to musical instruments, the program offered students a chance to discover new interests, develop discipline and build the confidence needed to pursue future opportunities.

Proud Families Celebrate Their Children’s Achievements

Lydia Munoz, club director at the East Chicago location, expressed pride in the young participants and their commitment to learning.

The concert provided a special opportunity for families to see firsthand the progress their children had made throughout the program.

Among the proud parents was Alisha, whose son participated in the showcase as a guitar player.

“I’m very proud of him,” she said.

Alisha explained that having her son involved in positive activities is particularly meaningful as he grows up. She expressed appreciation for programs that encourage children to remain active, learn new skills and explore different interests.

Reflecting on her own childhood, she shared that she did not participate in many extracurricular activities or learn to play musical instruments.

Seeing her son embrace music has given her a renewed appreciation for the opportunities available to young people today.

She also described her son as a source of encouragement in her own life, recalling moments when his positive attitude helped lift her spirits during difficult days.

For parents like Alisha, the Boys & Girls Club represents more than an after-school destination. It provides an environment where children can discover their abilities, build meaningful relationships and develop skills that extend beyond the classroom.

Boys & Girls Clubs Serve Thousands Across Northwest Indiana

The music showcase also highlighted the broader mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, an organization committed to providing safe environments, educational opportunities and positive experiences for children throughout the region.

During the event, the organization’s president and CEO discussed its growing impact and commitment to supporting local families.

According to the organization’s leadership, the Boys & Girls Clubs operate eight clubhouses and 14 additional school-based sites, serving as many as 2,000 children across 22 locations.

The organization also continues to expand opportunities at the Tolleson Opportunity Campus in Gary.

The campus brings together the Boys & Girls Club, YMCA and Methodist Hospitals as part of an effort to create a comprehensive community environment offering youth development, recreation and health services.

“Our goal collectively is trying to get as many kids and families into the Boys & Girls Club,” the organization’s president and CEO explained.

The campus represents a collaborative approach to addressing community needs by bringing valuable services and resources together in one location.

Creating Safe Spaces and Brighter Futures

The organization’s leadership emphasized that while Boys & Girls Clubs welcome all children, their mission is especially focused on reaching those who may need additional encouragement, resources and support.

“We want to be that safety net for them,” the president and CEO said.

He explained that after-school programs provide children with a safe environment where they can build relationships with caring adults, participate in positive activities and discover opportunities beyond their immediate circumstances.

The goal is to expose young people to new possibilities and prepare them to pursue their dreams, regardless of their backgrounds or the challenges they may face.

Programs such as Love of the Arts demonstrate how music and creative education can contribute to that mission.

A Community Investment That Makes a Difference

The East Chicago music showcase served as a powerful reminder of the impact that community investment can have on young lives.

Through funding from the Foundations of East Chicago, the commitment of the Boys & Girls Club and the dedication of Love of the Arts instructors Ashley Barajas and Manuel Corazzari, local students received an opportunity to explore music in a supportive and encouraging environment.

By learning violin, drums, guitar and piano, the children developed more than musical skills. They practiced discipline, creativity, teamwork and perseverance while discovering the excitement of learning something new.

The program also demonstrated the importance of partnerships between community foundations, nonprofit organizations, educators and families in creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation.

As parents applauded and young performers celebrated their accomplishments, the concert reflected the positive impact of investing in arts education.

For these young musicians, the showcase was more than a concert. It was a celebration of talent, opportunity and the belief that every child deserves the chance to discover their potential and shine.