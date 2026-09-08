There is a dangerous mistake being made in America today. Too many people have watched the Trump administration dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs and weaken longstanding civil rights protections and concluded that this is primarily a Black problem. If you are Latino, Asian, Native American, an immigrant or even white, you may believe the fight over DEI has little to do with you. You might want to think again. Because you might be next.

The latest warning comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where changes proposed for the federal housing discrimination complaint process would discontinue translated versions of Form HUD-903 in Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Khmer, Korean and Somali. The National Fair Housing Alliance and 78 civil rights, fair housing, consumer, domestic violence and real estate organizations are asking the Office of Management and Budget to reject the changes. HUD also would remove the form’s preferred-language question and the specific reference to limited English proficiency under national-origin discrimination.

Think about that. A person who believes a landlord, real estate company or housing provider has discriminated against him or her may have a federal right to complain. But exercising that right becomes considerably more difficult if the government removes the form that person can understand. And look at who is affected. According to American Community Survey data cited by the coalition, only 1.5 percent of non-Hispanic Whites are considered limited English proficient. The figure is 29.3 percent among Asians, 27.7 percent among Hispanics and Latinos, 17.4 percent among American Indians and Alaska Natives, and 12.3 percent among Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders. Among Black immigrants, it is 27 percent.

This is precisely why Americans cannot afford to view civil rights as somebody else’s issue. Black Americans have every reason to be alarmed by the attack on DEI and other efforts designed to address generations of discrimination. But civil rights laws were never valuable only because Black people benefited from them. They established principles. Once those principles are weakened, everybody depending upon them becomes more vulnerable.

We are already seeing a broader retreat. The Justice Department eliminated disparate-impact liability from its Title VI regulations in December. The Department of Education followed in July by removing disparate-impact provisions from its Title VI regulations governing education. The administration argues these changes restore equal treatment and prevent government from treating unequal statistical outcomes as proof of discrimination without evidence of discriminatory intent. Americans should understand what is changing even if they agree with that rationale. Disparate-impact protections were one way civil rights enforcement could address policies that appeared neutral but disproportionately harmed protected groups. Eliminating that enforcement theory does not affect only Black Americans. Neither does language access.

America is a nation of people whose families came from Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean and virtually every corner of the world. Some arrived centuries ago. Others arrived yesterday. That diversity is not an inconvenience. It is America. And there is another reason to pay attention. The Fair Housing Act protects people because of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin and disability. Housing discrimination is not exclusively a Black issue. Neither is workplace discrimination, educational opportunity, disability access or protection from domestic violence. Civil rights are interconnected because people are interconnected.

The coalition challenging HUD includes organizations representing Asian Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, domestic violence survivors, low-income families and fair