YOU DROPPED A BOMB ON ME

The Gap Band was probably blaring through the speakers of them U.S. drones as they flew over Venezuela last week. Anybody notice how the kidnapped, we mean captured, President Maduro kept changing outfits while en route to New York to be thrown in a federal jail after giving up, we mean, being yanked out of his presidential digs? That man did five or six outfit changes before finally be put in them DOC khakis. It’s like they dropped a bomb on the entire situation.

President Donald Trump forgot to take his pills the next morning after the military operation because he got before the American public and admitted that the U.S. ran up in somebody else’s country and snatched out their leader because America wanted its oil. It’s a political bombshell for sure.

They say when he ain’t on his meds that he always tells the truth—and he didn’t tell no lies. Is Cuba next? Will Mark Rubio be installed as de facto leader? Will Sen. Tim Scott be put in as the president of Nigeria? Who gone stop them, boo? And, does Greenland have oil wells or something? Is it gold in them there hills? Get your rations, looks like WWIII is a real possibility because Uncle Sam is ready to eat, especially if they drop a bomb on the competition.