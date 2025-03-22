Yolanda Talley is first Black woman named CPD deputy superintendent

DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT YOLANDA Talley

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, on Monday, March 17, named Yolanda Talley as deputy superintendent, and she became the first woman, Black or white, to hold the position in the department’s history. She was sworn in as the second-in-command to Snelling.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said on X, “History was made this week with the appointment of Yolanda Talley as Deputy Superintendent. As the first woman to hold this position, she is a trailblazer and a proud representative of the West Side. I look forward to seeing the continued impact she will make for our great city.”

The Black Fire Brigade on Instagram also praised the appointment, saying, “Congratulations to Chief Yolanda Talley on her promotion to 1st Deputy Superintendent! Yolanda Talley makes history as the first woman to hold this position.”

A 30-year veteran of the CPD, Talley has held several positions as she moved up in the ranks.

Talley most recently served as internal affairs chief and has led recruitment efforts in the nation’s second-largest police force.

Talley began her CPD career in the 13th District and has also served as Area 1 deputy chief and commander of the Austin District.

Before Internal Affairs, Talley was commander of the Austin District (15th) on the West Side and regularly participated in the monthly meetings of the Chicago Police Board.

In a press release, Snelling said Talley oversaw all internal investigations within CPD, consent decree compliance efforts related to accountability and transparency, and the Department’s recruitment initiatives.

During her tenure as Chief and Deputy Chief, Talley spearheaded the Department’s Recruitment and Retention efforts, ensuring a strong and diverse workforce for the future. Her distinguished career includes roles in the Bureau of Patrol, where she served as Deputy Chief of Area 1 and Commander of the 15th (Austin) District.

Earlier in her career, Talley served as a Watch Operations Lieutenant and Sergeant in the 7th (Englewood) District, the Narcotics Section of the then Bureau of Organized Crime, and the Human Resources Division. She also served as an undercover narcotics officer and member of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force.

Talley is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. She holds a master’s degree in forensic psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Additionally, she currently serves as President of the St. Jude Police League, further demonstrating her commitment to service and the community.

In February, Talley told board members that the Bureau of Internal Affairs often disagreed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), which investigates alleged misconduct by CPD officers.

“One of the key issues BIA and COPA face is finding common ground,” Talley previously said. “Both entities are tasked with overseeing police conduct, yet there have been instances where we don’t see eye-to-eye, and we acknowledge these challenges and strive toward collaborative solutions that enhance the efficiency and transparency of our investigative processes and foster a culture of effective communication.”

Snelling also announced other command staff changes, including a civilian, to help shepherd the department’s lagging court-ordered reform efforts.

Allyson Clark-Henson, a 25-year veteran, is the new executive director of constitutional policing and reform. As a key player in CPD reforms, Clark-Henson is taking on a controversial role.

Her predecessor, Tina Skahill, quit in 2023 after the then-interim Supt. Fred Waller ordered her to end the department’s relationship with a Texas training firm with close ties to former Supt. Brown.

Snelling also appointed Ralph Cruz to deputy chief of constitutional policing and reform, serving under Chief Angel Novalez. Cruz previously worked as commander of the department’s Training and Support Group.

Andre Parham was promoted to Area 4 deputy chief. Patrick Kinney, Johnny E. Tate Jr., Herbert Williams III, and Davina Ward were named commanders of the investigative response team, the Harrison District, the Wentworth District, and the Alternative Response Section, respectively.

“These dedicated leaders have spent their careers working to make this city safer for all and our department stronger for every member,” Snelling said in a statement. “Each of these members were chosen following a thorough selection process based on their experience and individual expertise.

“I am confident in their leadership, and I look forward to their continued contributions to our Department and city.”