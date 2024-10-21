Xinos inducts its newest members into the sorority

The Xinos (Youth Guidance Group sponsored by the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc.) recently held their induction. Nine high school young ladies were inducted into this prestigious organization.

The applicants must meet eligibility requirements. Once the initial requirement process is completed, they will begin the membership intake period. During this time, they must learn information about the organization and take a test on the required material. If they pass the test, each inductee will present a talent (vocal, instrumental, creative writings, poems and praise dancing ) to the sorority members and parents. At the end of the program, the inductees received Xinos pins.

The senior sorority Xinos members participating in preparing the young ladies are Karen D. Fitzgerald, Basileus; Sadie Ethridge, Senior Xinos Advisor; Mary Bland, Xinos Advisor; Charlotte Dorsey, Xinos Advisor; Helen Turner, Xinos Advisor; and Nina Reed, Sponsor. The new inductees pictured above seated (l-r) are Londin Randle, Rayna Berry, Mishael Dixon, Chloe Gardner, Kyli Bsylor, Aleah Clark, Amiya Gilbert, Leilah Ammons and Mariah Scott. Standing are present members from l-r: Khole Hyatt, Baili Randle, Madison Keller, Rosa Blevins, Dylan Foggey, Kennedy Snow, Mackenzie Schultz, Denver Schuler, Jasmine McGee and Kayla Smith.