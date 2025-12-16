Xfinity introduces new national TV plans with simple, all-in pricing

Comcast’s Xfinity division has launched a new line of national “video plans,” a term the company uses to describe its traditional cable-style television service delivered through the Xfinity network. For many consumers, “video” can be confusing in an era of streaming, but in this case it refers to live TV channels, DVR recording, and on-demand cable programming that customers access through a television box connected to their home service.

The new plans, which became available nationwide on December 10, aim to give customers a simpler and more predictable TV experience. They include Xfinity’s X1 4K TV box and a voice-activated remote—equipment that typically required an additional monthly fee. The plans are open to new and existing customers.

Xfinity officials say the rollout is part of a broader shift toward straightforward pricing and packaging for all of its services. The company recently restructured its Internet offerings with “all-in” monthly prices and now is doing the same with its TV products.

“These video packages are designed to make it easy and hassle-free for customers to enjoy great content on what we believe is the most innovative entertainment platform,” said Steve Croney, Comcast’s Chief Operating Officer and incoming CEO for Connectivity & Platforms. He added that customers who combine Xfinity TV, Internet, and mobile service can save more than $70 per month compared to similar offerings from AT&T or Verizon during the first year.

What the New TV Plans Include

• X1 4K TV Box and Voice Remote: Customers no longer pay separate equipment fees for this hardware.

• Enhanced 4K and Multiview: Multiview allows viewers to watch up to four games or programs at once, a feature aimed at sports fans and households that share a TV.

• Fan View and StreamStore: Fan View provides real-time sports statistics on screen, while StreamStore offers options to purchase or rent popular movies and shows.

• Simplified Pricing: Major fees are built into one monthly rate. No contracts or long-term commitments are required.

• Bundling Discounts: Customers who add Internet service can save $10 per month on their TV plan.

• More DVR Storage: Many of the new plans include 300 hours of cloud DVR storage.

• Expanded Access Through the Xfinity Stream App: Customers can watch live channels and recorded programs on their phones, tablets, or streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Android and others.

Part of a Larger Push to Simplify Services

Earlier this year, Xfinity introduced national Internet plans with unlimited data and a new WiFi gateway included at no additional cost. The company also launched Xfinity StreamSaver, a discounted streaming bundle that combines Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock. According to Comcast, customers who opt into StreamSaver can save more than 40 percent compared to subscribing to each service individually.

More information on the new Xfinity TV plans is available at Xfinity.com.