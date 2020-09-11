WTTW presents weekend news show hosted by Brandis Friedman, co-anchor of Chicago Tonight

CHICAGO TONIGHT: BLACK VOICES, an addition to WTTW’s flagship news series, presents trusted analysis and authentic conversation about the issues that matter to the Black community. Each week, CHICAGO TONIGHT: BLACK VOICES—in a half-hour program—will offer a mix of news and features on a wide range of topics including arts and life, entrepreneurship and innovation, and equity and justice across the sectors of our society and in the Black community in Chicago.

The VOICES series will provide thoughtful and accurate coverage of current events to inform and engage the public and create opportunities for real conversation and a platform for different voices and perspectives. Each week, the producers of BLACK VOICES AND LATINO VOICES (which will air on Saturday nights at 6:00 p.m.) will work with a range of local grassroots organizations in story selection to ensure that coverage reflects the needs of the community.

“Recent events have spotlighted the ways in which Black and brown communities feel underrepresented and marginalized,” said BLACK VOICES host Brandis Friedman. “These new series will allow us to explore the issues that matter to those communities, while giving those neighbors an opportunity to be heard.”

Inspired by the new VOICES weekend programs, each month WTTW will bring together viewers and community and thought leaders for a dynamic conversation around the issues affecting the lives of Black and Latino Chicagoans, using topics in the shows as a springboard for discussion. “In VOICES, we will do what WTTW News can do best: present trusted analysis and authentic conversations with experts, community leaders, and our local politicians about the issues that matter to the Black and Latino communities,” said LATINO VOICES host Hugo Balta. “We will unpack how current events impact the diverse communities that live and work in all of Chicago’s neighborhoods.”

“WTTW’s role –public media’s role –is to serve our community with essential, trusted, quality content and to do our part to build a stronger society where people and communities thrive and where our identities are celebrated,” said WTTW President & CEO Sandra Cordova Micek. “WTTW has a role to play now, and our purpose to enrich lives, engage communities and inspire exploration has never been more relevant.” Leadership support for CHICAGO TONIGHT: BLACK VOICES is provided by Fifth Third Bank. Additional support is provided by The Joseph & Bessie Feinberg Foundation. Support for CHICAGO TONIGHT: LATINO VOICES is provided by CIBC.

CHICAGO TONIGHT: BLACK VOICES premieres this Sunday, September, 13, at 6:00 pm, and will stream on wttw.com/news, Facebook and YouTube. Visit wttw.com/voices and join the social media discussion with #BlackVoicesWTTW.