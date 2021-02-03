WSTG-TV to present Black History Month programming

During the month of February, it has been customary for over 24 years to head over to West Side Theatre in Gary to watch an inspiring performance presented by the West Side Theatre Guild.

The Guild has created a dynamic virtual Black History experience loaded with performing arts staff interviews, films, WSTG performances, video from Coretta Scott King’s visit to WSTG in 2005, and footage from the celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher’s historic 1967 victory.

WSTG-TV Black istory Special will be available on February 14th and will offer hours of binge watching options!

The virtual experience will also include the premiere of the WSTG-TV program, “A Day in the District”, hosted by Chelsea Whittington. Her special guest will be Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager of the Gary Community School Corporation.

Marjorl Rush Collett will enlighten viewers on the legacy of Harlem Renaissance writer Langston Hughes in a studio interview.

The Black History Special will also include a classic performance of the play, “The Book Thief,” written by Ben Clement, produced by the Gary Literacy Coalition. The cast includes Gary Community Schools students directed by Mark Spencer.

The virtual Black History celebration is produced and directed by Mark Spencer, M.Ed., Director of Fine Arts, GCSC.

To view WSTG on Sunday, February 14th, click the link below:

https://youtu.be/k0xIzO6lbvw

The City of Gary has partnered with The West Side Theatre Guild and will provide hours of content daily during the week of February 14, 2021 – March 14, 2021 on their YouTube and Gary TV channel platforms! The Gary TV channel is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. To use streaming solutions, visit your channel store and search for “City of Gary.” Add the channel to your library and you will be ready to watch! For all content from The West Side Theatre Guild, be sure to keep up with the “GCSC” page on Gary TV.”