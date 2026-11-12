Writers Theatre’s new season presents “The Royale”—inspired by boxer Jack Johnson

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Artistic Director Braden Abraham, continues its 35th Anniversary Season with the highly theatrical historical boxing drama “The Royale” from Marco Ramirez and directed by Tyrone Phillips.

Inspired by the first Black world heavyweight champion and Chicagoan Jack Johnson, “The Royale” follows Jay “The Sport” Jackson as he fights for his place in history.

The Royale runs through November 29 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Jay is a good boxer, so good they call him “The Sport.” He’s won his last seventy-six fights and has his sights set on being crowned the next heavyweight champion.

But it’s 1905, and in the Jim Crow era, a Black man doesn’t get to fight a reigning white champion. When a surprising chance at the title appears, Jay gears up for the fight of his life—where the stakes are staggeringly high inside the ring and out.

Inspired by real-world boxer Jack Johnson, this adrenaline rush of a play by Ramirez is a kinetic and poetic portrayal of what it takes and what it costs to make history.

“The Royale is inspired by the boundary-breaking boxer Jack Johnson and the price of his determination to get to the top. As Jay’s obstacles grow, so does his determination, his pride, his discipline and the costs to the people who love him,” comments Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Artistic Director Braden Abraham.

He added: “Director Phillips and his incredible ensemble of performers will conjure an entire world and its systemic tension using a captivating blend of rhythmic and percussive choreography. It’s an invigorating way to continue our 35th season at Writers with a play built from a piece of American history too often left out of the story.”

Glencoe and the Writers Theatre doesn’t have to be a stretch; the theatre has made it easy for patrons to attend “The Royale.”

For those who prefer to take the Metra train to the Glencoe station—which is steps away from the Theatre, parking is free; anyone who shows their Metra ticket to the box office will get a cash reimbursement of $10 per rider.

The cast of “The Royale” includes: La’Tevin Alexander (Jay), Scott Aiello (Max), Ajax Dontavius (Fish), James Vincent Meredith (Wynton) and AnJi White (Nina).

Single Tickets for “The Royale” start at $35 and are on sale by calling 847-242-6000, or at www.writerstheatre.org.

Tyrone Phillips (Director) is the founding Artistic Director of Chicago’s Definition Theatre. Recipient of the 2022 Alumni Award for Diversity and Inclusion, he is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and has studied abroad at Shakespeare’s Globe.

As a first generation Jamaican-American, Phillips is passionate about equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility in the fine arts industry and has completed advanced anti-racism training to lead change in the community.

He is currently adjunct faculty at DePaul University and serves on the Board of Directors for the League of Chicago Theaters. He is the recipient of the Inaugural Arts Midwest Peter Capell Award for Midwestern Creativity and Entrepreneurship and a proud member of SDC, SAG-AFTRA and the NAACP.