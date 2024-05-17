Wright’s ‘protest novel,’ Native Son, comes to Lifeline

Suffocating in rat-infested poverty on Chicago’s South Side during the 1930s, 20-year-old Bigger Thomas struggles to find a place for himself in a world whose prejudice has shut him out. After taking a job in a wealthy white man’s house, Bigger unwittingly unleashes a series of events that violently and irrevocably seal his fate.

Adapted with theatrical ingenuity, Chicago’s own Nambi E. Kelley presents this gutsy, powerful, and relentless adaptation of Richard Wright’s powerful introspective novel on race and justice like never before. This “Native Son” captures the power of Wright‘s novel for a whole new generation.

This is an epic piece of work celebrating the writings of one of the Harlem Renaissance’s noted writers—Richard Wright. Wright wrote Native Son in 1940. And a Google search reveals that it is an “unsparing reflection on the poverty and feelings of hopelessness experienced by people in inner cities across the country and of what it means to be Black in America.”

This suspenseful re-telling of Wright’s novel is coming to Lifeline Theatre on the 10th anniversary of its original staging and runs through June 30.



CAST MEMBERS FOR the production (from left to right, top to bottom) include Dairyon Bolden (Buddy), Kamille Dawkins (Hannah), Ashli Funches (Bessie/Vera/Leslie), Gabe Fries (Britten), Tamarus Harvell (Bigger), James Lewis (Black Rat), Laura Nelson (Mary), Nick Trengove (Jan) and Mandy Walsh (Mrs. Dalton); with understudies Keith Surney, Dairyon Bolden, Brian.

After other live stage performances and at least two films exploring this book, Lifeline Artistic Director and “Native Son” Director ILesa Duncan shared praise for Kelley: “It’s an exciting challenge to delve into Nambi’s fiercely passionate, highly theatrical adaptation a decade after its Court/American Blues Theatre debut. Kelley deftly crafts a riveting experience of Bigger’s journey that is both contemporary and historic.”

I also reached out to Duncan for a wider perspective on this production and its importance of coming back again.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to offer this adaptation to a new generation in another part of Chicago—[the North Side].”

Ten years ago, “Native Son” was presented in Hyde Park.

“Our perspective is that this work is timeless and timely. Although set in the late 1930s during the Jim Crow era, the premise and specific environment remain very relevant.”

Carrying this statement a bit farther, as it relates to the themes, Duncan added:



Nambi E. Kelley and ILesa Duncan

“This production could very well have occurred during Reconstruction, the Civil Rights Era, the Black Power Movement, the George Floyd protests, or now. Certain design elements of the play will deftly, but unobtrusively, show that.”

Lifeline Theatre and Duncan are eager for audiences young and old to enjoy this new “Native Son” performance.

“I am excited for audiences to engage with Wright’s historic novel as interpreted by such a talented, dynamic, and visionary dramatist with a wildly creative cast,” Duncan added.

“Native Son” runs at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. in Rogers Park, through June 30. The theatre is easily accessible by CTA (Red Line Morse stop/buses) and free parking is available at the Sullivan High School (6631 N. Bosworth Ave.) lot located on the corner of Albion and Bosworth), which is a half-mile walk from the theatre. Street parking is also available.

For information, visit lifelinetheatre.com.