Wreath-laying ceremony held for Milton Lee Olive III, first Black recipient of the Medal of Honor in Vietnam War

A wreath-laying ceremony was held today (Monday, May 29th) at the Olive Park, East Ohio St., in remembrance of Milton Lee Olive, III, the first African American to have received a Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War.

A native Chicagoan from the Englewood community, Olive was born on November 7, 1946 to Clara and Milton B. Olive, II. He was a breech baby. His mother died four hours later.

Mr. Olive asked a relative, Zelphia Wareagle and her husband, Jacob Augustus Spencer, to raise his son. Years later, Mr. Olive married a Chicago school teacher, but Skipper, as the family called his son, always thought Mrs. Spencer was more like a mother.

After moving in with his father and stepmother on the city’s far South Side, Skipper ran away several times to his paternal grandfather’s home in Lexington, MS. The last time he ran away, his father felt his son’s life may be in danger because he had joined a Mississippi Freedom voter registration campaign. It was less than ten years ago when Emmett Till was killed in Money, MS.

So, his father gave his son three options: go back to school, get a job or join the military. Skipper joined the Army where he was as a paratrooper. He was injured and briefly returned home, but told Mrs. Spencer, whom he called, “Big Mama, “I have to go back to finish my jobs.”

On October 25, 1965, Young Olive spotted a live grenade, grabbed the device, placed it on his stomach allowing it to explode. His deliberate choice to pay the ultimate price saved the lives of four comrades, John “Hop” Foster, Lionel Hubbard, Sgt. Vince Yrineo and retired Capt. Jimmy Stanford who is the lone survivor.

Stanford said he used to be a racist until Skipper saved his life. He thanks God every day for the heroism displayed by the teenage war hero.

“In remembrance of Pfc. Milton Lee Olive, III, the American Legion Post 1932 is honoring his heroism in the line of duty for putting his life in danger to protect the lives of his comrades,” said Mr. Gunard Polite, Senior Vice Commander of the Milton Lee Olive, III Post 1932.

In honoring Pfc. Olive, former Gov. Pat Quinn, said: “The third verse of America the Beautiful describes our reverence for Milton Olive and all our fallen veterans: ‘O beautiful for heroes proved in liberating strife. Who more self thy country loved. And mercy more than life.’”

On Fridayh,, October 22, 1965, young Olive finished his job when he chose to pay the ultimate price in saving the lives of four of his comrades, and today because of his unselfish act of bravery all four of those men have great-grandchildren today.

Note: Milton Lee Olive, III was the cousin of journalist Chinta Strausberg on her father’s side of the family.