WOW Fest 2025: “The Year Of Victory”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Annual WOW Fest is scheduled for July 30, 2023, at the Jeorse Park Beach located at 3100 Aldis St. East Chicago, Indiana from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This event is a family affair with free food, a wide array of vendors, a wealth of information from financial institutions, retail businesses, social service agencies, health serving agencies and a concert with various local and national artists. In addition, we annually distribute free book bags filled with school supplies; free haircuts and the always popular “Kids Fun Zone.” W.O.W. FEST has greatly increased in attendance and family participation since its beginning in 2008.

This year’s event will feature Stellar Award Winner and Grammy-nominated Gospel Artist Pastor Beverly Crawford. There will also be local and Chicagoland Gospel artist featured as well. This event is in partnership with the City of East Chicago and Mayor Anthony Copeland and the Foundations of East Chicago.