World Civility Day 7 a day away – April 6th

The public was invited to join the Mayor and Gary Chamber of Commerce for the 7th annual World Civility Day. The day was kicked off with an 11:00 a.m. press conference in the Gary Room at Gary City Hall, 401 Broadway, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, where Mayor Jerome A. Prince declared it World Civility Day in the city of Gary.

A series of interesting and informative workshops are scheduled for Thursday, April 6, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at The Dean and Barbara White Community Center located at 6600 Broadway in Merrillville, Indiana. Later that evening the Community Civility Counts Awards Dinner takes place at 6:00 p.m. at the Avalon Manor Banquets facility, 3550 E. US Highway 30, Merrillville, saluting the “Champions of Civility.” We are delighted to have as our awards dinner featured speakers retired veteran WGN news anchor Robert (Bob) Jordan and Mr. Robert Woodson, President of The Woodson Center in Washington D.C. Call the Gary Chamber of Commerce (219) 885-7407 for a complete schedule of the day workshops.

“The Gary Chamber will continue to be the trendsetter that sets the tone for Civility in Northwest Indiana and the world. Come out, we need your presence. Let’s show the world where Community Civility starts,” said Charles “Chuck” Hughes, president and CEO, Gary Chamber of Commerce.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and it has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally. It was launched in 2015 at a press conference held in the Gary Chamber board room.

All six of the World Civility Day events, have sold out with at least 300 people from Indiana, Illinois and nine other states and 10 countries. Some of the most notable past keynote speakers have been Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, iChange Nations, Dr. Carolyn Lukensmeyer, Executive Director of the

National Institute for Civil Discourse, U.S. Congressman Frank J. Mrvan, U.S. Congressman Andre Carson, Senator Todd Young, Senator Mike Braun, and Karrah Herring Chief Equity, Inclusion & Opportunity Official for the State of Indiana at the evening awards ceremony.

Purchase tickets or get information by contacting the Gary Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] (219) 885-7407, [email protected] (219) 746-6339.