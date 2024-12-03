Workshop to help businesses become IU Suppliers set for Dec. 6

Indiana University (IU) is inviting local businesses and organizations to attend a workshop designed to help them become certified suppliers for the university. Hosted by the IU Bloomington Diversity Supplier Office, the event will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bergland Auditorium on the IU Northwest campus in Gary.

The workshop aims to provide small business owners, particularly those representing diverse enterprises, with the tools and resources to partner with IU. It comes as part of IU’s ongoing effort to foster economic equity and strengthen its ties with underrepresented business communities.

Attendees will have the

opportunity to learn about:

– Certification Guidance: Representatives from the Indiana Division of Supplier Diversity will explain the steps for becoming certified as a diverse supplier in the state.

– Vendor Registration: IU officials will walk participants through the process of registering as an official vendor within the university’s system.

– Bid Process Overview: An overview of IU’s bidding procedures and details about upcoming capital projects will be provided.

– Networking Opportunities: Business owners will have the chance to connect with procurement officials and leaders in IU’s supplier diversity program.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to secure a spot at the event.

Diversity supplier certification is a critical step for businesses looking to expand their client base and secure large-scale contracts. Certified suppliers not only gain credibility but also enjoy access to significant procurement opportunities with both public and private institutions. For example, certified minority-owned businesses nationwide contribute more than $400 billion annually to the economy and create millions of jobs, according to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

In Indiana, certified diverse suppliers see an 18% higher success rate in securing state contracts compared to non-certified businesses, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). These certifications validate the diversity of a business while increasing its visibility and credibility in competitive markets.

Indiana University has been a leader in expanding opportunities for minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, and disability-owned businesses. Over the past year, IU reported a 15% increase in partnerships with certified diverse suppliers, driven by its targeted outreach and education efforts.

The diversity supplier program aligns with IU’s broader mission of promoting equity and inclusion across all its campuses. For businesses, the benefits are clear: IU’s multi-million-dollar capital projects—ranging from facility upgrades to new construction—present numerous opportunities for local suppliers to participate in the university’s growth.

Large institutions like IU play a pivotal role in driving local economic growth by partnering with diverse suppliers. Such collaborations foster innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. Research from the National Institute of Supplier Diversity indicates that for every dollar spent with a certified diverse supplier, $1.72 is reinvested into the local economy.

IU’s investment in supplier diversity has already produced tangible results. Certified businesses have successfully secured contracts for a range of goods and services, from construction projects to technology solutions. The university’s inclusive procurement practices not only benefit the suppliers but also enhance IU’s ability to innovate and serve its diverse campus community.

The Dec. 6 workshop underscores IU’s commitment to strengthening relationships with local businesses. By providing education, certification support, and direct connections to procurement leaders, IU ensures that local entrepreneurs have a fair chance to grow and succeed.

For business owners interested in taking their first step toward becoming an IU supplier, this workshop is a must-attend event. Pre-register today by visiting IU’s Diversity Supplier Office website](https://diversity.iu.edu) or contacting the office directly.