Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives—Fire officials stress importance of having them in every home

During the 2024 Statewide Blitz, 71 Illinois Fire Departments installed 2,351 smoke alarms in one week!

State and local fire safety officials gathered today at the Springfield Fire Department to emphasize the lifesaving importance of working smoke alarms and to promote a free installation program available to Springfield residents. As part of the 2nd Annual Statewide Smoke Alarm Blitz, the Springfield Fire Department joins agencies across Illinois in ensuring more families are protected.

“Working smoke alarms save lives, and I cannot stress enough how vital they are in every home across Illinois,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow. “Fires burn hotter and faster today than they did decades ago, giving families less than three minutes to escape safely. That’s why it’s critical to test, inspect, and replace broken or expired alarms, and don’t hesitate to reach out to your local fire department for help. Our ultimate goal is zero fire fatalities—and ensuring every home has working smoke alarms is one of the most important steps toward making that a reality.”

“The Springfield Fire Department wants to extend our gratitude to the OSFM, Camp I Am Me by Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, and American Red Cross for their generous donation of smoke alarms throughout the years. These donated smoke alarms allow us to protect more homes, especially those most in need, by ensuring families have the early warning they need in the event of a fire,” said Springfield Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Julie Plunk.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (60 percent), while the majority of civilian home fire deaths continue to occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working alarms.

“Working together with our partners, we are not only protecting property, but more importantly, we are saving lives. Our community deserves the highest level of safety, and ensuring every household has working smoke alarms is one of the most effective ways to achieve that,” said Springfield Fire Marshal Todd Taylor.

The Springfield Fire Department offers these key smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on each level of the home.

Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Replace all broken or expired smoke alarms that are 10 years old or older.

“The Be Alarmed! Smoke Alarm Installation Program aims to protect and educate residents across the entire state while reducing residential fire deaths and injuries,” said Philip Zaleski, Executive Director of Camp I Am Me by Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. “The partnerships built between Camp I Am Me, OSFM, and the more than 350 Illinois fire departments participating in this program has led to nearly 50,000 smoke alarms being distributed to protect residents – more than $1.25 million worth of life-saving equipment. We are proud to highlight the Springfield Fire Department for not only their efforts with Be Alarmed! as they have installed nearly 200 smoke alarms in households since joining the program, but also due to their collaboration with this program and School District 186, supporting deaf and hard of hearing students through the installation of specialized bed shaker smoke alarms in those families’ homes.”

In 2024, the Statewide Blitz once again demonstrated the impact of collaboration and community outreach. In just one week, 71 Illinois fire departments installed 2,351 smoke alarms in 743 homes across the state. Beyond providing this lifesaving protection, firefighters educated 1,670 residents on fire safety practices—helping families not only have working alarms but also the knowledge to respond quickly and safely in an emergency. The program also achieved a milestone with its first documented save in Greenville, where newly installed alarms alerted an elderly resident to danger, and she was able to escape safely.

“Be Alarmed!” is a fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered cooperatively between Camp I Am Me (CIAM) and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM). The program distributes fire safety education materials and 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to fire departments in the state of Illinois. The fire departments then deliver the education while installing smoke alarms in at-risk homes within their communities. Both the educational materials and smoke alarms are provided at no cost as a result of funding from both the CIAM and OSFM.

To learn more about the program visit: www.ifsa.org/alarms