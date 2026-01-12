Working Hoosiers Agenda targets rising costs for Indiana families

As Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse for the opening of the 2026 legislative session, House and Senate Democrats rolled out what they describe as a comprehensive plan to address the rising cost of living facing families across the state. Known as the Working Hoosiers Agenda, the platform outlines proposals aimed at lowering everyday expenses tied to utilities, health care, housing, child care and public safety, areas Democrats say are placing growing strain on household budgets.

Democratic leaders framed the agenda as a response to what they called a widening affordability gap in Indiana, where wages have not kept pace with rising costs for basic necessities. Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said many residents are struggling simply to stay afloat. “From the cost of groceries to utility fees to medical debt, too many Hoosiers are struggling to simply get by,” Harris said in a message to constituents marking the start of the session.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, echoed that concern during remarks at the Statehouse, arguing that state policy has failed to keep working families in mind. “Hoosiers are getting nickeled and dimed to death,” GiaQuinta said, adding that lawmakers should not suggest families are responsible for financial pressures beyond their control.

At the center of the Working Hoosiers Agenda is a proposal to eliminate Indiana’s 7 percent sales tax on residential utility bills. Democrats argue that utility costs have increased sharply over the past year, with many households paying significantly more each month for electricity, gas and water. Harris noted that Hoosiers are spending nearly $30 more per month on utilities than they were a year ago, a jump that disproportionately impacts seniors and low- to middle-income families.

Beyond removing the sales tax, Democrats are calling for limits on excessive utility company profit margins, a pause on rate hikes, and restrictions on political influence within regulatory agencies that oversee utilities. According to Democratic leaders, those measures would help protect consumers from what they view as unchecked cost increases.

Health care affordability and medical debt represent another major focus of the agenda. Proposals include capping insurance premiums, creating a state-based health insurance exchange, and preventing medical debt from being reported to credit agencies. Harris said financial strain from health care costs has become a quiet but powerful driver of economic insecurity, pointing to national data showing that many Americans ration medications in order to afford other necessities.

Housing policy is also a key component, as Democrats seek to expand access to homeownership and address rising property taxes. The Working Hoosiers Agenda proposes tax-free savings accounts to help residents prepare for down payments, a first-time homebuyer grant program funded by a tax on predatory real estate investors, and property tax credits aimed at delivering immediate relief. Democrats note that the average age of a first-time Hoosier homebuyer has climbed to about 40, signaling that younger families are increasingly locked out of the housing market.

Child care funding has emerged as one of the most contentious issues heading into the session. Democrats sharply criticized the Braun administration’s decision to halt enrollment for additional children in the Child Care and Development Fund program until at least 2027 and to reduce reimbursement rates for providers. They argue that those changes threaten the survival of day care centers and prevent parents from returning to work.

Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, said child care should be viewed as essential infrastructure rather than a personal expense. “That’s critical infrastructure that helps our employers, that helps our families,” Hamilton said, warning that further closures would deepen Indiana’s workforce shortages.

Under the Working Hoosiers Agenda, Democrats are proposing a child care tax credit, full funding of CCDF vouchers, and a public-private partnership that would split child care costs among employers, parents and the state. Harris said the approach reflects a broader goal of helping families get ahead rather than fall further behind. “It’s abundantly clear that many of our neighbors are struggling,” he said.

Democrats also argue that Indiana has the financial capacity to make these investments. New projections show state cash reserves could approach $5 billion by mid-2027, more than double earlier expectations. At the same time, Republican lawmakers are weighing whether to conform state tax law to recent federal changes, a move that could reduce state revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars.

While the Republican-controlled General Assembly has not embraced the agenda, Democrats say they plan to push the proposals throughout the session. Harris described the plan as a starting point rather than a final answer. “The Working Hoosiers Agenda is a great first step in building a future you can afford,” he said, as lawmakers prepare for weeks of debate over Indiana’s economic priorities.

Who Benefits From the Working Hoosiers Agenda?

If enacted, the Working Hoosiers Agenda would affect millions of Indiana residents, though benefits would vary by proposal.