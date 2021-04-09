Words have the power to make or break us

This is a time for uplift and encouragement

By Vernon A. Williams

The Bible teaches that life and death exist in the power of the tongue, the words that we utter every day of our life. In the secular world, similar belief is contained in the adage that argues that the pen is mightier than the sword. We are all impacted by what we and others say or write. This week, I feel led to share words that hopefully will lift the spirit rather than echo chaos.

No attempt this week to follow the shenanigans of the Republicans in Congress, the blood-filled streets where carnage takes a back seat to politics, the ongoing crisis of child immigration, dangers of those still unwilling to acquiesce to science to speed pandemic recovery and lingering remnants of bigotry that pervade our society. Those issues will not be the focus in this writing.

Instead, allow me to share a few simple witticisms borrowed from my social media posts over the past six months with the hope of rejuvenating spirits of people, rekindling hope, restoring faith and reinforcing belief in the power of God to resolve anything man or woman faces.

These are separate thoughts with a common bond of positivity. I hope one of them touches you.

“Elijah battled depression, God didn’t send an angel to preach to him, tell him of the need to pray more, or condemn him for feeling that way. He sent an angel to comfort him while he rested. Some people just need to be comforted.”

“Your name is being mentioned in rooms your feet haven’t entered yet. God is going to do something amazing in your life, keep moving forward.”

“Enemies will always resent your gift, your anointing. Their assignment is trying to distract or destroy you. But never forget, if God be with you – who can be against you?”

“There are some people, places and things in your pre-COVID life that you would be better off not carrying into your post-pandemic reality. Use this occasion as an opportunity to purge.”

“God uses broken people like you and me, to rescue other broken people like you and me. No matter your circumstance, if you are still here, there is a purpose for your life.”

“Just as hurt people hurt others, so do blessed people bless other people. Express your gratitude with random acts of kindness to friends and strangers every day of your life.”

“He had no servants but was called MASTER; no degree but was called TEACHER; no medicine but was a HEALER; no army but won every battle; committed no crime but received the death penalty; was buried in a tomb but rose again and reigns as THE LIVING GOD!”

“The answer to prayers over troubling circumstances don’t always result in the disappearance of the nemesis you confront. God did not remove the Red Sea, He opened it. He will help us find a way through our problems as well. Never lose faith.”

“You did not “deserve” to live through the pandemic any more than a half a million other Americans who are no longer with us. You are still here by the Grace of God alone!”

“God’s plan will always be greater and more beautiful than all your disappointments. He may not be there when you want him, but He’s always right on time.”

“God did not bring us through this horrendous past year for us to settle for a return to business as usual, He wants us to constantly strive to be better, when we make it through the storm.”

“If God answers your prayers, He is increasing your faith. If he delays, He is increasing your patience. If he doesn’t answer, He has something better for you.”

“Politically correct lies do more harm than good. Don’t allow people to say when they look at you, they don’t see color. Harmless as it may be for some, you are helping them when you make them understand you are comfortable in your skin and want to be seen and respected for who you are.”

“When you can’t see God in the storm, it is only because He is ahead of you removing stumbling blocks, slaying enemies, and clearing the path to your victory.”

“Frederick Douglass said slavery would never have become law if Blacks could have voted. There is nothing higher on the agenda of this nation than the fight against social injustice and voter suppression. Stay woke as we approach 2022!”

“It’s not who you are that holds you back, it’s who you think you’re not. Stop selling yourself short and see in yourself the wonderful possibilities that God sees in you. Even if God orders your steps, it will still be up to you to put one foot in front of the other and walk in it.”

And finally, let me leave you with this quote: “I trust God…but I still wear seatbelts. I trust God…but I still lock my doors at night and set the alarm. I trust God…but I still have smoke detectors. I trust God…but I still rely on physicians and prescribed medication. I trust God…but I still use mitts to take hot dishes from the oven. I trust God…but I follow the science on precautions for health. Acting with caution and wisdom does not indicate a lack of trust in God. It reflects trusting the intelligence, discernment and common sense with which He blessed you.”

We are breathing much easier today than we were a year ago this time. Sadly, many continue to mourn losses and others are still fighting their way back to total physical restoration. But God is our hope – then, now and in the future.

Thanks for allowing me to share a few words of inspiration. I conclude with the word “gratitude” to Christ for a debt we can never repay and utterance of the highest praise, the same in every language on earth, “Hallelujah!” Be blessed, y’all!

CIRCLE CITY CONNECTION by Vernon A. Williams is a series of essays on myriad topics that include social issues, human interest, entertainment and profiles of difference-makers who are forging change in a constantly evolving society. Williams is a 40-year veteran journalist based in Indianapolis, IN – commonly referred to as The Circle City. Send comments or questions to: vernonawilliams@yahoo.com.