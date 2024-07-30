Woodland Child Center, West Side Schools Partner for Music Camp

A Dedication Performance of The Wiz slated for August 1

Over the summer break, Woodland Child Development Center students and staff members, as well as other youth from the community, participated in a musical intensive camp in partnership with West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA) and the West Side Theatre Guild. The end result of their hard work will be a dedication performance of The Wiz, which will be presented Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. in the West Side Theater, 900 Gerry St. in Gary.

Woodland Child Development Center Executive Director Nina Burton shared how excited everyone is for the upcoming performance.

“For four weeks, students and staff have endured a rigorous amount of training in the disciplines of acting, dance, and musical theater while exploring the ingenuity of the groundbreaking musical The Wiz,” said Burton. This Thursday, they will get the opportunity to showcase their talents before a packed house of family, friends, and supporters. We can’t wait to see them take the stage.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Woodland Child Development Center, 3027 JF Mahoney Drive, Hammond, or online at www.woodlandcdc.com/thewiz.

The Musical Intensive Camp has also sparked the interest of the community as Passion A. Jefferson (Director) and Hasaan Allen (Choreographer) documented their experience via social media, giving viewers a glimpse into their intricate rehearsal process. Passion A. Jefferson and Hassan Allen have collaborated various times including the viral video, A G.M.S Thriller, which was also featured on various local news outlets. The pair has teamed up with Woodland Child Development Center and musical producer Dereck Hearne for this spectacular event.

About Woodland Child Development Center

Woodland Child Development Center is a private, community-supported, nonprofit child learning environment. We address the development of the whole child physically, cognitively, emotionally, creatively, and socially.