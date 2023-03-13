WOMEN’S INFERIORITY DEBUNKED

In the United States, the month of March has been set aside to honor the contributions women have made to the country and to the world. It has been designated as Women’s History Month. This became necessary because a history of toxic patriarchy had resulted in the perception that women have not contributed anything of consequence to the world. The month is a time for reflection, appreciation and celebration of women.

Interestingly, the more we find out about the contributions made by women, the more important they become in the eyes of the world. Unfortunately, in the case of Black women, the contributions have been unfairly maligned and debased.

This has happened in spite of the fact Black women have done a lot to keep the Black community afloat. They have raised the children, in many cases becoming the head of household due to the mass incarceration or lack of employment of Black men.

Women in general have been stereotyped as the “weaker sex,” but this has been done in light of a lack of understanding of how nature works. Men and women have different modes of behavior. Men are considered to be physically stronger than women. On the other hand, women tend to have a spiritual strength that helps them in the process of nurturing children and others. Women tend to be the caretakers of the world.

In addition to being caretakers and nurturers, women have contributed to every area of life on the planet. These run the gamut of human existence and include the following inventions by women: circular saw; computer algorithm; dishwasher; life raft; fire escape; medical syringe; windshield wiper; the first Monopoly game; bulletproof fiber; the discovery and function of radiation; radio-controlled torpedo device; caller ID, aquarium; ice cream maker; submarine lamp and telescope; paper-bag making machine; locomotive chimney; globe mount; system to reduce noise by trains; and alphabet blocks.

Moreover, we must not forget the African American women who were responsible for helping land astronauts on the moon as depicted in the film Hidden Figures. In addition, Black women and women of color are responsible for the following inventions/innovations: fiber-optic cables; home video security system; 3D movie; fold-out bed; contactless locker system; stem cell isolation; hair brush with synthetic bristles; HIV test and molecular knife; central heating system with natural slickline software; feeding tube; cataract treatment; ironing board; sanitary belt; clothes wringer for washing machines; permanent wave machine; gong and signal chair; dough kneader and roller; automated double dutch jump rope machine; long cycle-life nickel-hydrogen battery; and plant tissue culture.

The foregoing is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg regarding the contributions women have made to the world which, for some reason, were ignored until recently. Truth be told, because of the oppression women have endured, it has actually made them stronger. This may be the reason why they are able to cope with adversity better than would be expected.

Outside of what has already been mentioned, women have one of the most important jobs on the planet—that of giving birth to and—raising children. That is no small feat. A world without women would translate into a world without people.

Something else must be said: one of the reasons women don’t get the credit for the incredible people they are has to do with Christian Biblical lore.

Eve was the supposed culprit when she succumbed to the temptation to eat an apple from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil, tempted by a snake in the Garden of Eden, and afterwards convinced her spouse Adam to take a bite. As a result, Eve was supposedly punished by having to experience painful childbirth, and all of humanity was punished by her deed.

This has caused people to judge women negatively, at least by those who profess to be Christians. The unfairness of that situation can be immediately seen if looked at objectively. If Adam was the superior entity and Eve was taken from his rib, logic would dictate that he would exercise his authority by overriding Eve and refusing to partake of the forbidden fruit. Instead, he succumbed just like she did, according to the story. Women’s inferiority, therefore, is immediately debunked.

People need to understand that women are an important part of the world and, without them, humanity would cease to exist. Happy Women’s History Month! A Luta Continua.