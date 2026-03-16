WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH MUSINGS

The month of March is considered to be Women’s History Month. It is fitting and proper that contributions of women be recognized for the power they represent, but unfortunately, too many people still resist the power of women; they consider women an inferior species.
This is truly unfortunate because, if the research is done, the brilliance and value of women will become very obvious, but it will take some time. Interestingly, the treatment of women has traditionally depended upon the culture of origin. Some areas of the world, for example, have cultural values that hold women in high esteem. Some of these are considered to be “matrilineal,” where lineage is determined by the mother’s clan. This is the opposite of “patrilineal,” i.e., cultures that are dominated by male connections.
Even though it is true that some societies are matrilineal and others patrilineal, the collective behavior in a society will depend upon the nature of those in control. Surprisingly, the United States tends to be somewhat backward in this regard. There are women around the world who have been seen as leaders, but the United States seems to be extremely reluctant to trust, or even value women to the degree that is warranted if the culture is to find success.
The fact that women are not valued as highly as warranted leaves a nasty stain on the fabric of America. Several women who ran for president of the United States have been ignored or disrespected, which is why, so far, the United States has never had a female leader.
The foregoing attitudes are why it is important that advocacy continues that seeks to reveal the power and strength of women. The truth of the matter is that nature is taking care of itself…the repression of women will eventually fade, as nature takes its divine course revealing the truth that women are not inferior, that they have been found to be just as capable of competence in various fields as their male counterparts.
Enter the need for a holiday that focuses on women. Women’s History Month (WHM) is an annual observance designed to highlight contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. It started out as International Women’s Day and has morphed into Women’s History Month. During 1978 in California, the WHM was started by educators in California who were inspired by the lack of women represented in school curricula.
Women’s History Month has lately come under pressure due to America’s newly-minted fascist regime. Because of the limited thinking abilities that are controlling our country today, many men AND women still fail to understand the power of women. It is important that we refuse to “backslide,” i.e., to descend into the familiar territory of gender bigotry and oppression.
If we look at society today, we are beginning to lose some of the gains acquired due to the autocratic stance that the current government embraces. We are going backwards, as was promised by the group known as MAGA, which stands for “Make America Great Again.” The “again” part is the clue; they want to take America back to the oppressive and depressive past…this scenario paints women as inferior souls whose only value is that of having and raising children, cooking, cleaning, and other things “domestic.”
Today we are faced with fighting the past in order to ensure a more reasonable future. This means respecting women AND men for whatever special gifts that they are able to provide. In this regard, women will undoubtedly take their places as the dynamic individuals they have proven themselves to be. Men, therefore, are not superior to women; men and women complement each other; each has an important part to play in our society. Hopefully, the natural movement of nature will change to ensure that women achieve their rightful places in society. In the meanwhile, we wish for all women (and men) a successful experience of rising consciousness during Women’s History Month.
Aluta continua.
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH MUSINGS
The month of March is considered to be Women’s History Month. It is fitting and proper that contributions of women be recognized for the power they represent, but unfortunately, too many people still resist the power of women; they consider women an inferior species.
This is truly unfortunate because, if the research is done, the brilliance and value of women will become very obvious, but it will take some time. Interestingly, the treatment of women has traditionally depended upon the culture of origin. Some areas of the world, for example, have cultural values that hold women in high esteem. Some of these are considered to be “matrilineal,” where lineage is determined by the mother’s clan. This is the opposite of “patrilineal,” i.e., cultures that are dominated by male connections.
Even though it is true that some societies are matrilineal and others patrilineal, the collective behavior in a society will depend upon the nature of those in control. Surprisingly, the United States tends to be somewhat backward in this regard. There are women around the world who have been seen as leaders, but the United States seems to be extremely reluctant to trust, or even value women to the degree that is warranted if the culture is to find success.
The fact that women are not valued as highly as warranted leaves a nasty stain on the fabric of America. Several women who ran for president of the United States have been ignored or disrespected, which is why, so far, the United States has never had a female leader.
The foregoing attitudes are why it is important that advocacy continues that seeks to reveal the power and strength of women. The truth of the matter is that nature is taking care of itself…the repression of women will eventually fade, as nature takes its divine course revealing the truth that women are not inferior, that they have been found to be just as capable of competence in various fields as their male counterparts.
Enter the need for a holiday that focuses on women. Women’s History Month (WHM) is an annual observance designed to highlight contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. It started out as International Women’s Day and has morphed into Women’s History Month. During 1978 in California, the WHM was started by educators in California who were inspired by the lack of women represented in school curricula.
Women’s History Month has lately come under pressure due to America’s newly-minted fascist regime. Because of the limited thinking abilities that are controlling our country today, many men AND women still fail to understand the power of women. It is important that we refuse to “backslide,” i.e., to descend into the familiar territory of gender bigotry and oppression.
If we look at society today, we are beginning to lose some of the gains acquired due to the autocratic stance that the current government embraces. We are going backwards, as was promised by the group known as MAGA, which stands for “Make America Great Again.” The “again” part is the clue; they want to take America back to the oppressive and depressive past…this scenario paints women as inferior souls whose only value is that of having and raising children, cooking, cleaning, and other things “domestic.”
Today we are faced with fighting the past in order to ensure a more reasonable future. This means respecting women AND men for whatever special gifts that they are able to provide. In this regard, women will undoubtedly take their places as the dynamic individuals they have proven themselves to be. Men, therefore, are not superior to women; men and women complement each other; each has an important part to play in our society. Hopefully, the natural movement of nature will change to ensure that women achieve their rightful places in society. In the meanwhile, we wish for all women (and men) a successful experience of rising consciousness during Women’s History Month.
Aluta continua.