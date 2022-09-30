Women’s Auxiliary of Brother’s Keeper to Host Bazaar Oct. 1

The Women’s Auxiliary of Brother’s Keeper will host a Bazaar at its facility located at 2120 Broadway in Gary, Indiana on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Staged in the north parking lot, the event is being held to help raise funds for daily operational expenses in support of the shelter for homeless men. Organizers are asking citizens, the faith community and local businesses/organizations in Northwest Indiana to come out and show their support.

“For 36 years, this facility has been taking care of clients from all walks of life and investing in their future,” said Ida Smith, Women’s Auxiliary President. “Be the first to step up to help ‘the least of these’.”

The sale will include furniture, clothing, appliances, toys, mattresses, linen, bathing accessories and more. Homemade refreshments and baked goods will also be sold including the following:

Cherry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cookies

Lemon Pound Cake

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Assorted Cupcakes

German Chocolate Cake

Nachos With Ground Turkey

In addition, there will be other vendors selling their wares. Vendor applications are available at 2120 Broadway, and the fee is $35.00. Vendors who bring their own tables, chairs, racks, etc pay a reduced rate of $30.00.

For more information, call Ida Smith, Women’s Auxiliary President at 219.616.1982.

Brothers’ Keeper is a 501c3 organization. All donations are tax deductible.